Rick and Morty season 5 release date: Trailer, episodes and latest news on when it’s coming out

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular animated shows going – boasting a hugely devoted fan base and inspiring all sorts of memes and talking points over the course of its four seasons so far.

TV’s favourite psychopathic scientist and his timid grandson are coming back with 10 episodes confirmed for the highly anticipated fifth season – all of which have been titled with glorious puns such as Rickdependence Day, Forgetting Sarick Mortshall and Rickmurai Jack.

Interestingly, before season five has even graced the airwaves, creator Dan Harmon has confirmed that he is already hard at work at season seven – the R&M team work three seasons ahead – which means there is a lot more Rick and Morty shenanigans to come. It should also mean fans won’t have to wait quite as long for future seasons as they did with season four, which aired around two years after the third season.

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 in the UK?

Good news Rick and Morty fans, the duo are heading back to the UK screens this summer returning to their rightful home at E4. UK fans will be able to watch their antics not long after the US showing so there is no big gap between broadcasts.

Rick and Morty premieres in the US on June 20th so the UK showing should be in the days after.

What will happen in Rick and Morty season 5?

The unpredictable and non-linear nature of Rick and Morty means that it’s hard to predict what will happen next series. Hopefully the ‘Interdimensional Cable’ format will return next series – this season, it was replaced by the controversial Never Ricking Morty meta episode.

We’re still yet to find out what happened to Evil Morty and what he did to the Citadel under his leadership so hopefully he’ll make an appearance next season.

How can I watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4?

Seasons one to three of Rick and Morty are available to watch on Netflix, and also air in the evenings on E4.

Season four aired exclusively on E4 at 10pm on Wednesdays with the new episodes then made available to stream on All4.

It then joined the earlier episodes on Netflix, arriving on the streaming platform on Tuesday 16th June.

And if you want to get another fix of the time-travelling pair before the next season airs, a new short recently debuted – inspired by anime but otherwise very much showcasing the Rick and Morty than we’ve come to know over the last four seasons.

Who’s in the cast of Rick and Morty season 5?

Justin Roiland will of course return to voice half the cast, including titular characters Rick and Morty, alongside Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Rick’s long-suffering daughter Beth, with Chris Parnell as her passive husband Jerry.

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer completes the family as Morty’s sister Summer.

After season four’s host of famous guest stars, including Paul Giamatti, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux and even Elon Musk, season five is bound to feature a similarly star-studded cast.

Rick and Morty season 5 trailer

While a full trailer hasn’t been released just yet, a first look scene from the new series has been posted online in animatic form.

The clip shows a stressed-out Rick contemplate death as he and Morty are chased by a tentacle-wielding monster, while Morty uses what he thinks might be his lats moments to phone Jessica.

Check out the clip below, and we’ll post a full trailer when one becomes available.

