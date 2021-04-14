Uncharted movie release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake film

Much-delayed videogame adaptation Uncharted is reaching New Mutants levels of production problems – but it seems the long-awaited film based on the hit Playstation series is finally on the way.

Advertisement

After seven directors and at least five different release dates, the iconic game’s first movie has finished filming and has hopefully settled on its final release date after over a decade of production.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland will be playing the similarly quippy Nathan Drake, a younger version of the fan-favourite fortune hunter from the games who gets into Indiana Jones-esque adventures while searching for valuable treasure.

It’ll hopefully be as action-packed as the video games once it finally swings into theatres – so here’s everything you need to know about the film, including a potential Netflix release…

Uncharted movie release date

The release date is currently set at Friday 18th February 2022 after a number of setbacks.

Fans of video game Uncharted have been waiting for the film to hit cinema screens for many years with previous dates including the 5th of March 2021, 16th of July 2021 and 8th of October 2021. Prior dates included 2016 and 2017.

A host of directors including David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight signed up to work on the project before leaving and the Coronavirus pandemic made penciling a definite date in the calendar difficult.

But with Ruben Fleischer, who has previously worked on films Zombieland and Venom, leading the project, fans will hopefully not see the release pushed back yet again.

Sony has also signed a deal with Netflix for exclusive streaming rights to their future films in the US – if a similar deal is struck in the UK, then Uncharted would stream exclusively on Netflix following its theatrical release.

Uncharted movie cast

Tom Holland is set to star as Nathan Drake who searches out fortunes and claims to be a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake.

Fellow fortune hunter Victor Sullivan will be played by Mark Wahlberg after he was originally cast as Nathan Drake when the film went into development back in 2010.

Other big names include Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali as Nathan’s love interest Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

Uncharted movie trailer

An Uncharted film trailer has not yet been released but it may not be that far away after Tom Holland sparked fan speculation about a preview earlier this year.

The actor took to twitter to post “14/01/21” which some of his followers understood as the date they would get a sneak peek at the film.

However, the day came and went with no preview available to view.

What is the Uncharted movie about?

Uncharted takes inspiration from the fourth game in the PlayStation franchise, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and follows the life of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland.

The story is a prequel to the games and follows Nathan Drake as he travels around the world in a bid to find unique treasures, revealing details about how he befriended Victor Sullivan.

If the films are similar to the games, cinema-goers can expect high-energy action and dramatic fight scenes.

What was the Uncharted movie with Nathan Fillion?

In 2018 an action adventure short film called The Uncharted Action Fan Film starring Nathan Fillion based on the PlayStation games was released on YouTube.

The 14-minute clip saw treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Nathan Fillion) captured while searching for the lost treasure of the Flor de la Mar.

The film was released by Nathan Fillion on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube after he teased his followers on social media and it was viewed more than two million times in two days.

Fans campaigned for Netflix or YouTube Premium to fund a digital series to follow on from the short film but nothing came to fruition.

Advertisement

Uncharted is released on 18th February 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Movies hub, or take a look at our TV Guide.