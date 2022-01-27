Who is Henry Avery? Uncharted 4: A Thief's End opening quote explained

If you play through the games or have done before, you will find a quote in Uncharted 4 by Henry Avery. He appears as a skeletal corpse in the game but his presence is certainly felt throughout - his quote is actually the first thing you see in the game, and it's also uttered in dialogue later on.

Get ready for plenty of Uncharted content coming our way with the Uncharted movie and two remastered games in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection .

"I am a Man of Fortune, and I must seek my Fortune," says Henry, but who is he and was he a real person?

Keep an eye on RadioTimes.com over the coming days as we bring you all you need to know about the game, including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trophy list.

Who was Henry Avery?

The quote that opens Uncharted 4 speaks for itself - it very much fits in with the theme of Nathan just as much as it does Henry. Both are treasure hunters who go out of their ways to find valuable goods and make names for themselves.

As for Henry, he was an English pirate who first came to prominence serving on the warship Charles II. Henry was a big deal on the high seas in the 1600s and he went on to take over the ship which was renamed The Fancy.

He got into all sorts of scrapes while pirating, but his most well known moment came when he attacked a 25-ship convoy of Grand Mughal to get hold of some much sought after goods - the raid was a success and around £600,000 worth of goods were pilfered.

As for what happened to Avery in real life, that will forever be a mystery. He vanished without a trace around 1696 and many suspect he changed his identity to live out his days peacefully. That in itself ties in quite well with the themes surrounding Nathan's home life in the game. You can certainly see why they chose that quote!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While you wait for the game to release, have a read of our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review to see what we thought about it - and whether it is worth buying again if you have already played the games before.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.