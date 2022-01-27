How many hours it takes to beat Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Indeed, with no new game on the horizon any time soon, fans of the Uncharted franchise have been eagerly awaiting the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. A remaster of the fourth game and its expansion, this is the definitive way to play the game and a great way for newcomers to experience it.

How long does it take to beat Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ? With this new remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy launching this week, you might be wondering how many hours it will take you to complete it.

The first three Uncharted games are part of PS Now, for those that have never tried, and we certainly recommend playing those before this - not that you absolutely have to in order to follow the story, but they're great games.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're bringing you all the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection news that we can find - and that includes the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trophy list which gives some extra challenges.

While you wait for the game to release, have a read of our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review to see what we thought. But for now, here is how long it should take you to complete the remaster in full.

How long does it take to complete the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

If you just focus on the main story and you aren't interested in exploring areas to find every hidden secret, then it should take 23 hours on average to beat Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Judging by the stats on the player-generated website HowLongToBeat.com, the main story of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will take you just over 15 hours, while The Lost Legacy should take you just over 7 hours. Add those together with a bit of wiggle room and you get to our estimate that playing through the Legacy of Thieves Collection should take you a little under a day if you focus solely on story (and don't sleep!).

But if you are a completionist, then you could be looking at multiple hours on top of this. To do absolutely everything, you're looking at about 30 hours for Uncharted 4 alone, and you can add another 17 hours to that for that The Lost Legacy. We make that 47 hours to totally 100 per cent complete these games and tick off all the collectables.

And don't forget the Uncharted movie is on the way too. Let's just hope that, like Sonic before it, it is able to break free of the video game adaptation curse.

