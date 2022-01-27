Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection chapters: Full list of story missions
You'll certainly get your money's worth!
It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Uncharted franchise as the gaming series is about to make the risky leap to the big screen in the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg led Uncharted movie. If that wasn't exciting enough, two games from the past are coming back snazzier than ever in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy have been given the remaster treatment and all the information we could possibly want is now out there for us to peruse - including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trophy list.
Like many other games, Uncharted divides its story and sections up into chapters and if you are wondering how many chapters there are in this collection, we have you covered below!
How many chapters in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Lost Legacy?
Doing some very basic sums, the actual chapters in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection tally up to 31.
Uncharted 4 has 22 chapters, while Lost Legacy has nine chapters - it was more of an expansion than a full game, which is why it is so much shorter.
But keep in mind that each of these games has a prologue and epilogue, so that actually boosts the overall chapter count up to 35 - basically, get ready for a lot of story and gameplay to make your way through.
List of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End chapters
If you're looking for a full list of all the Uncharted 4 chapters, look no further:
- Prologue
- Chapter 01: The Lure of Adventure
- Chapter 02: Infernal Place
- Chapter 03: The Malaysia Job
- Chapter 04: A Normal Life
- Chapter 05: Hector Alcazar
- Chapter 06: Once a Thief
- Chapter 07: Lights Out
- Chapter 08: The Grave of Henry Avery
- Chapter 09: Those Who Prove Worthy
- Chapter 10: The Twelve Towers
- Chapter 11: Hidden in Plain Sight
- Chapter 12: At Sea
- Chapter 13: Marooned
- Chapter 14: Join Me in Paradise
- Chapter 15: The Thieves of Libertalia
- Chapter 16: The Brothers Drake
- Chapter 17: For Better or Worse
- Chapter 18: New Devon
- Chapter 19: Avery's Descent
- Chapter 20: No Escape
- Chapter 21: Brother's Keeper
- Chapter 22: A Thief's End
- Epilogue
List of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy chapters
As for the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy chapters, these are story chunks you have to work through this time out:
- Prologue
- Chapter 1: The Insurgency
- Chapter 2: Infiltration
- Chapter 3: Homecoming
- Chapter 4: The Western Ghats
- Chapter 5: The Great Battle
- Chapter 6: The Gatekeeper
- Chapter 7: The Lost Legacy
- Chapter 8: Partners
- Chapter 9: End of the Line
- Epilogue
While you wait for the game to release, have a read of our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review to see what we thought about it
