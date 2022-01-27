Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy have been given the remaster treatment and all the information we could possibly want is now out there for us to peruse - including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trophy list .

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Uncharted franchise as the gaming series is about to make the risky leap to the big screen in the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg led Uncharted movie . If that wasn't exciting enough, two games from the past are coming back snazzier than ever in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection .

Like many other games, Uncharted divides its story and sections up into chapters and if you are wondering how many chapters there are in this collection, we have you covered below!

How many chapters in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Lost Legacy?

Doing some very basic sums, the actual chapters in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection tally up to 31.

Uncharted 4 has 22 chapters, while Lost Legacy has nine chapters - it was more of an expansion than a full game, which is why it is so much shorter.

But keep in mind that each of these games has a prologue and epilogue, so that actually boosts the overall chapter count up to 35 - basically, get ready for a lot of story and gameplay to make your way through.

List of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End chapters

If you're looking for a full list of all the Uncharted 4 chapters, look no further:

Prologue

Chapter 01: The Lure of Adventure

Chapter 02: Infernal Place

Chapter 03: The Malaysia Job

Chapter 04: A Normal Life

Chapter 05: Hector Alcazar

Chapter 06: Once a Thief

Chapter 07: Lights Out

Chapter 08: The Grave of Henry Avery

Chapter 09: Those Who Prove Worthy

Chapter 10: The Twelve Towers

Chapter 11: Hidden in Plain Sight

Chapter 12: At Sea

Chapter 13: Marooned

Chapter 14: Join Me in Paradise

Chapter 15: The Thieves of Libertalia

Chapter 16: The Brothers Drake

Chapter 17: For Better or Worse

Chapter 18: New Devon

Chapter 19: Avery's Descent

Chapter 20: No Escape

Chapter 21: Brother's Keeper

Chapter 22: A Thief's End

Epilogue

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

List of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy chapters

As for the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy chapters, these are story chunks you have to work through this time out:

Prologue

Chapter 1: The Insurgency

Chapter 2: Infiltration

Chapter 3: Homecoming

Chapter 4: The Western Ghats

Chapter 5: The Great Battle

Chapter 6: The Gatekeeper

Chapter 7: The Lost Legacy

Chapter 8: Partners

Chapter 9: End of the Line

Epilogue

While you wait for the game to release, have a read of our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review to see what we thought about it

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.