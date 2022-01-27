The game, that will be out this week, has been high on Uncharted fans wishlists for a while now, and it is the perfect appetiser for the Uncharted movie that is also coming soon.

The adventures of Nathan Drake are set to have a repeat with two of the arguably best games in the franchise getting the remastered treatment in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection .

But what about the trophies in the game, how many are there and how long will it take to complete them all?

Here is the lowdown on what each of them are ahead of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release this Friday!

How long would it take to platinum Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

As trophy hunters know, completing the game story does not usually mean that you will 100% complete the trophy list as there are always things that can be missed and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is no exception.

But to get them all is said to be between 30-40 hours of playing time depending on your speed - so it will certainly take a while!

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Trophy List

There are 47 total trophies in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, with some of them being harder than others. The full list is below, so keep this handy if you want to make sure you don't miss any.

A Thief’s Legacy (Platinum trophy)

Collect All Trophies

Charted! – Explorer (Bronze trophy)

Complete the game in explorer mode

Charted! – Light (Bronze)

Complete the game in light mode

Charted! – Moderate (Bronze)

Complete the game in moderate mode

Charted! – Hard (Bronze)

Complete the game in hard mode

Charted! – Crushing (Bronze)

Complete the game in crushing mode

Charted! – Speedrun (Silver)

Complete the game in 6 hours or less

First Treasure (Bronze)

Find a treasure

Treasure Hunter (Bronze)

Find 50 treasures

Treasure Master (Silver)

Find all the treasure

Relic Finder (Bronze)

Find the strange relics

Jot This Down (Bronze)

Find a journal entry

Lost Art of Journaling (Bronze)

Find all journal entries

Take a note (Bronze)

Find a journal note

2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious (Gold)

Find all journal notes

Head of the Class! (Bronze)

Defeat 20 enemies with headshots

You Have a Head for this Business (Bronze)

Defeat 50 enemies with headshots

Hangman’s Bullet (Bronze)

Perform 20 headshots from the rope

Stealth First Ask Questions Later (Bronze)

Stealth take-down 5 enemies

Shh Sleep Now (Bronze)

Stealth take-down 30 enemies

I Thought I Heard Something (Bronze)

Perform 30 vertical stealth takedowns

Run-and-Gunner (Bronze)

Defeat 50 enemies from-the-hip or blind-firing

Leapfrog (Bronze)

Defeat 10 enemies in a row, alternating gunplay and hand-to-hand

Unstoppable (Silver)

Defeat 100 enemies in a row without dying in combat

Sharpshooter (Bronze)

Complete game with 70% or higher shot accuracy

Rushing Roulette (Bronze)

Defeat enemies with a pistol, machine gun, and grenade, in that order, in 15 seconds

Ghost in the Cemetery (Bronze)

Get through Scotland cemetery combat encounter without killing or being seen

Butterfingers (Bronze)

Make 10 enemies drop their grenades

Boom County (Bronze)

Defeat 4 enemies with the same explosion (all explosive items and weapons apply)

Defeat 10 in 60 — China Lake GL (Bronze)

Defeat 10 enemies in 60 seconds with the China Lake Grenade Launcher

Hang Tough! (Bronze)

Destroy 10 vehicles while being dragged from the rope

Run the Table (Silver)

Defeat enemies with a stealth attack, melee attack, headshot, and explosives, in that order, in 15 seconds

Hitting a Brick Wall (Bronze)

Defeat 5 armoured enemies with melee only

Peaceful Resolution (Silver)

After being marooned, leave everyone alive until the Treasury

Wingman (Bronze)

Perform 10 combo buddy takedowns

Cliffhanger (Bronze)

Pull 20 enemies over when hanging from a ledge

Ludonarrative Dissonance (Gold)

Defeat 1000 enemies

Don't Feed the Animals (Bronze)

Play with the lemur in the market and let it steal your apple

I Accidentally All the Guns (Bronze)

Use every gun.

Not a Cairn in the World (Bronze)

Knock over all rock cairns in Madagascar

I Can See My House From Here! (Bronze)

Climb to the very top of the Clocktower in the City

Trials and Tribulations (Bronze)

Solve the first Trial in Scotland in 10 moves or less

Best Score! (Bronze)

Collect a Beat the best score in the retro videogame

Gift of the Gab (Silver)

Listen to all optional conversations in game

Marco Polo Returns! (Bronze)

Play in the ocean near the sunken ship

Stage Fright (Bronze)

Just prior to City Chase, stand perfectly still for 30 seconds (stage demo fail)

Just Flaw it (Bronze)

Drive away in the jeep with Elena without killing any enemies

On Porpoise (Bronze)

Get three dolphins to follow the boat

Still Got it (Bronze)

Hit all targets in the attic with the toy gun

Glamour Shot (Bronze)

Take a photo of Sully

Swordmaster (Silver)

Perfectly parry Rafe in the sword fight without getting slashed or stabbed

Don't Ruin the Moment (Gold)

