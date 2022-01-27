Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection trophies: The full trophy list
Chart your way to trophy completion!
The adventures of Nathan Drake are set to have a repeat with two of the arguably best games in the franchise getting the remastered treatment in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
The game, that will be out this week, has been high on Uncharted fans wishlists for a while now, and it is the perfect appetiser for the Uncharted movie that is also coming soon.
But what about the trophies in the game, how many are there and how long will it take to complete them all?
Here is the lowdown on what each of them are ahead of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release this Friday!
How long would it take to platinum Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?
As trophy hunters know, completing the game story does not usually mean that you will 100% complete the trophy list as there are always things that can be missed and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is no exception.
But to get them all is said to be between 30-40 hours of playing time depending on your speed - so it will certainly take a while!
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Trophy List
There are 47 total trophies in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, with some of them being harder than others. The full list is below, so keep this handy if you want to make sure you don't miss any.
A Thief’s Legacy (Platinum trophy)
Collect All Trophies
Charted! – Explorer (Bronze trophy)
Complete the game in explorer mode
Charted! – Light (Bronze)
Complete the game in light mode
Charted! – Moderate (Bronze)
Complete the game in moderate mode
Charted! – Hard (Bronze)
Complete the game in hard mode
Charted! – Crushing (Bronze)
Complete the game in crushing mode
Charted! – Speedrun (Silver)
Complete the game in 6 hours or less
First Treasure (Bronze)
Find a treasure
Treasure Hunter (Bronze)
Find 50 treasures
Treasure Master (Silver)
Find all the treasure
Relic Finder (Bronze)
Find the strange relics
Jot This Down (Bronze)
Find a journal entry
Lost Art of Journaling (Bronze)
Find all journal entries
Take a note (Bronze)
Find a journal note
2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious (Gold)
Find all journal notes
Head of the Class! (Bronze)
Defeat 20 enemies with headshots
You Have a Head for this Business (Bronze)
Defeat 50 enemies with headshots
Hangman’s Bullet (Bronze)
Perform 20 headshots from the rope
Stealth First Ask Questions Later (Bronze)
Stealth take-down 5 enemies
Shh Sleep Now (Bronze)
Stealth take-down 30 enemies
I Thought I Heard Something (Bronze)
Perform 30 vertical stealth takedowns
Run-and-Gunner (Bronze)
Defeat 50 enemies from-the-hip or blind-firing
Leapfrog (Bronze)
Defeat 10 enemies in a row, alternating gunplay and hand-to-hand
Unstoppable (Silver)
Defeat 100 enemies in a row without dying in combat
Sharpshooter (Bronze)
Complete game with 70% or higher shot accuracy
Rushing Roulette (Bronze)
Defeat enemies with a pistol, machine gun, and grenade, in that order, in 15 seconds
Ghost in the Cemetery (Bronze)
Get through Scotland cemetery combat encounter without killing or being seen
Butterfingers (Bronze)
Make 10 enemies drop their grenades
Boom County (Bronze)
Defeat 4 enemies with the same explosion (all explosive items and weapons apply)
Defeat 10 in 60 — China Lake GL (Bronze)
Defeat 10 enemies in 60 seconds with the China Lake Grenade Launcher
Hang Tough! (Bronze)
Destroy 10 vehicles while being dragged from the rope
Run the Table (Silver)
Defeat enemies with a stealth attack, melee attack, headshot, and explosives, in that order, in 15 seconds
Hitting a Brick Wall (Bronze)
Defeat 5 armoured enemies with melee only
Peaceful Resolution (Silver)
After being marooned, leave everyone alive until the Treasury
Wingman (Bronze)
Perform 10 combo buddy takedowns
Cliffhanger (Bronze)
Pull 20 enemies over when hanging from a ledge
Ludonarrative Dissonance (Gold)
Defeat 1000 enemies
Don't Feed the Animals (Bronze)
Play with the lemur in the market and let it steal your apple
I Accidentally All the Guns (Bronze)
Use every gun.
Not a Cairn in the World (Bronze)
Knock over all rock cairns in Madagascar
I Can See My House From Here! (Bronze)
Climb to the very top of the Clocktower in the City
Trials and Tribulations (Bronze)
Solve the first Trial in Scotland in 10 moves or less
Best Score! (Bronze)
Collect a Beat the best score in the retro videogame
Gift of the Gab (Silver)
Listen to all optional conversations in game
Marco Polo Returns! (Bronze)
Play in the ocean near the sunken ship
Stage Fright (Bronze)
Just prior to City Chase, stand perfectly still for 30 seconds (stage demo fail)
Just Flaw it (Bronze)
Drive away in the jeep with Elena without killing any enemies
On Porpoise (Bronze)
Get three dolphins to follow the boat
Still Got it (Bronze)
Hit all targets in the attic with the toy gun
Glamour Shot (Bronze)
Take a photo of Sully
Swordmaster (Silver)
Perfectly parry Rafe in the sword fight without getting slashed or stabbed
Don't Ruin the Moment (Gold)
Drive away in the jeep with Elena without killing any enemies
