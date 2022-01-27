The good news is this: yes, you can transfer your PS4 save for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and/or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy over to the new PS5 versions that only exist in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. You can also upgrade to this new version of those games for a bargain price if you already own the old editions.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are both getting remastered versions this week. And if you're planning to play them on the PS5, you may be wondering whether you can transfer your old saves from the PS4 to play the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5.

Doing so is not a new thing and many games of the past have implemented the same thing. Happily, the process to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is not that tricky, and you shouldn't have any trouble transferring your saved data either.

Here are all the upgrade details you need to know for the remastered Uncharted games.

How to upgrade to the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection from PS4 to PS5

If you don't want to pay full price for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy because you owned them on PS4, you can instead pay a small fee to upgrade to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 - that upgrade will cost you £10 over here in the UK.

Search for the game in the PlayStation Store on your PS5, and if you already own it - so you've actually purchased it, rather than playing on a subscription service - you will see the upgrade offer there. Click the three dots symbol next to the product's price if you think you're seeing the wrong version. From there, just follow the instructions, pay the money and then install it - easy!

How to transfer your save files for the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Firstly, you need to make sure that your PS4 save for Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy is available for your PS5 to find it - you can either back up your save to the cloud using your PS Plus membership, or you can physically transfer the save date over to your PS5 console if you don't have PS Plus cloud saves.

Once your PS4 progress is somewhere that your PS5 can get at it, follow these steps to transfer your PS4 save over to PS5:

Boot up your Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on your PS5.

Choose between Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the main menu and you will see the options Story, Options and Extras appear.

Click Story, then 'Import Game from PS4'.

The game will look for save game files transferred now.

Select the save game file that you wish to import from the list of saved games that should show up.

Your save game file will now be imported to PS5

On the Save screen, select New Game Data to create a save file for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Carry on your game with the added bonus of now being on the PS5!

The only thing to note here now is that saved settings and preferences will likely be lost in the console change, so you will want to check them and reconfigure them if needed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And that's it - you should be able to play the game in the latest and best graphics, just as Sony intended.

We've got you covered on all things Uncharted - including the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves trophy collection.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.