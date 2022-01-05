Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release date, trailer & latest news

The adventures of Nathan Drake are about to hit the big screen with the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-starring Uncharted movie. With that on the way, now is a good time to revisit the games and Sony clearly thinks the same thing as we have the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that is about to hit the PS5.

The release is made up of two games from the past that have been remastered to run on the latest console – so they should look and play better than they ever have done before.

But when is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming out? Here are all the details.

When is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release date?

Only a few weeks to get through before the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release date as the game is set to be released on Friday 28th January 2022. The Uncharted movie is set to be released in February so the timing is about as perfect as it can get.

What platforms can you get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is only heading to one console, the PS5. So the games should look better than they ever have thanks to the power behind that console.

A PC release will also follow but that is still set for a TBC date later this year.

Can I pre-order Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

You can pre-order Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at all the usual haunts including Amazon.

Don’t forget though that if you already own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, you will be able to upgrade the titles for a much cheaper cost when the game gets released. You have to have actually purchased the games though so just having one through PS Plus won’t cut it.

What games are in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are the two games that make up this collection. You could happily play both without touching the previous three, but all three of the original Uncharted games are ready to play on PS Now so you can experience the full adventure if you are new to the world of Nathan Drake.

Is there a trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

There certainly is an Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trailer and if you have not had the chance to watch it yet, then here it is below to check out now.

