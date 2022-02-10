The film serves as a prequel to the games of the same name, as a pair of fortune hunters aim to get their hands on the greatest treasure never found – a quest that proves to be even more dangerous than they might have imagined.

Film adaptations of video games aren't always met with the most positive of receptions – but the latest film to try and break that curse is Uncharted , which is released in cinemas this week.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg lead the cast, both playing popular characters from the games, and they're joined by some impressive support, including Antonio Banderas as the antagonist – a ruthless treasure hunter who will stop at nothing to get his hands on what he believes to be rightfully his.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including details of their characters and where you're likely to have seen them before.

Tom Holland plays Nathan "Nate" Drake

Who is Nate? Nate is a young professional fortune-hunter – who has claimed for years that he is a descendant of Sir Frances Drake, the famed English explorer. In addition to hunting treasures, he hopes to track down his long-lost brother Sam.

What else has Tom Holland been in? Holland won't need any introduction to most movie fans – having starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in numerous MCU films including the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home. Away from his most famous role, Holland has recently starred in Cherry and Chaos Walking and has had voice roles in a number of films including Spies in Disguise, Doolittle, and Onward. He began his career playing Billy Elliot on stage in London's West End, and also earlier film roles include The Impossible, In The Heart of the Sea, and The Lost City of Z.

Mark Wahlberg plays Victor "Sully" Sullivan

Who is Sully? Sully is an experienced fortune hunter who serves as a mentor and father figure to Drake.

What else has Mark Wahlberg been in? After beginning his career as a member of the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Wahlberg has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with highlights including major roles in Boogie Nights, The Departed, and The Other Guys. Recent film credits include the comedy-drama Instant Family, the action-comedy Spenser Confidential and the sci-fi film Infinite.

Antonio Banderas plays Moncada

Who is Moncada? A ruthless treasure hunter, Moncada serves as the antagonist of the series – and is aiming to track down the same treasure as Nate and Sully, believing that he and his family are the rightful heirs.

What else has Antonio Banderas been in? Banderas has starred in a huge range of American pictures, with highlights including Philadelphia, The Mask of Zorro and voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise. Away from Hollywood, Banderas is known for his many collaborations with Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, having starred in eight of his films – most notably Pain and Glory in 2019, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Sophia Ali plays Chloe Frazer

Who is Chloe? Chloe is a fellow fortune hunter and associate of Sully's, who becomes Nate's love interest.

What else has Sophia Ali been in? This is Ali's biggest film role to date – although she has made appearances in the likes of Everybody Wants Some!!, Truth or Dare and Indian Sweets and Spices. On the small screen, she's had recurring roles in a sitcom Faking It and long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, as well as appearing in episodes of CSI: Miami, The Mindy Project and The Mick. In 2020 she had a main role in the Amazon Prime Video survival drama The Wilds.

Tati Gabrielle plays Braddock

Who is Braddock? Braddock is a mercenary who is hired by Moncada to work for him against Nate and Sully.

What else has Tati Gabrielle been in? Gabrielle has had roles in a number of hit TV series, including playing Gaia inThe 100, Prudence in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Marienne Bellamy in the third series of You. This is her first major live-action film role, although she did voice a character in 2017's The Emoji Movie. She will have a main role in the upcoming Netflix heist drama series Jigsaw.