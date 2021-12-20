How to watch Spider-Man No Way Home – Can you stream it?

Blockbusting action thriller Spider-Man: No Way Home has now hit the big screen, much to the excitement of Marvel fans.

Advertisement

Marvel’s latest offering follows on directly from Far From Home, where Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to all when he was framed for murder.

Although the character is now played by Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home ties in this new era with the worlds of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played the role of Spider-Man. The film sees the Multiverse thrown into chaos, with old opponents like Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock reappearing along the way.

The reviews that dropped after the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles on 13th December – including RadioTimes.com’s four-star verdict – gave glowing reports, thrilling all expectant fans.

While it has been released across all UK and US cinemas, can viewers watch the sequel online and from the comfort of their own homes on Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Starz? Read on for the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming information.

Meanwhile, we’ve got all your Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers in our guide to No Way Home’s end credits scenes, or you can read more about who dies in the MCU spectacular.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, read more about other upcoming Marvel movies here.

Read more: Marvel movies in order

Can I stream Spider-Man No Way Home?

Yes, eventually.

Right now, the plan is for No Way Home to follow in the footsteps of other Sony movies and land on Starz – a streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime Video – in the US early next year.

Thanks to Sony’s recent first-look agreement with Starz, No Way Home is expected to have its streaming release exclusively on the service.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online

If you’re wondering how to watch Spider-Man No Way Home online, the first opportunity to stream the film will hopefully come around March 2022 on Starz.

That might seem like a vague estimate, but the typical window for a film to move from theatrical to home release is 90 days.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home having hit cinemas in December 2021, a 90-day window would mean fans could stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online in March 2022.

However, the 90-day window has fluctuated drastically since coronavirus took hold of the world, so fans may be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of their own home earlier than expected.

In the meantime, Tom Holland’s latest solo Spidey adventure has landed in UK and US cinemas – so why not check out RadioTimes.com’s guide to how to get your tickets if you haven’t already watched the new movie.

How to watch Spider-Man No Way Home online for free

If you’re looking to skip through the hoops and stream Spider-Man for free online, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Starz through your Amazon Prime membership.

You’ll be able to access Spider-Man: No Way Home for free using this method when it launches on Starz.

Alternatively, Hulu offers a 7-day free trial which gives you access to both Hulu and Starz.

Of course, fans can also sign up to Starz in anticipation of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s launch on the streaming service, at the cost of £4.99 extra per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

So we have a wait for the film yet but when it comes there are ways to watch for free.

Is Spider-Man No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Sony Pictures/Marvel

Yes, we hope so!

After 18 months on Starz (as detailed above), the new Spider-Man film is expected to land on Disney Plus – hopefully by July 2023.

However, this is yet to be confirmed and Spidey fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

Marvel fans are used to seeing MCU movies land on Disney Plus on the same day as their cinema releases but, while this was the case for Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, sadly the same can’t be said of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Like the previous two Spider-Man movies, No Way Home will not be available to stream on Disney Plus anytime soon and is instead set for an exclusive cinema release.

In April 2021, Sony made a deal with Disney to bring its content, including Spider-Man films, to Disney Plus, but this will only apply to movies released after 2022.

Given that the Sony-Disney deal is a US deal, it’s unclear what will be in store for UK viewers, and Spidey fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

Is Spider Man No Way Home coming to Netflix?

YouTube/Marvel

As detailed above, the first place Spider-Man: No Way Home will go after its digital release is Amazon Prime Video’s Starz.

Sadly, there are currently no plans for Spider-Man No Way Home to land on Netflix.

Sony Pictures signed a new deal with Netflix back in April 2021 that will see the streamer become the exclusive home of Sony movies after they are shown in cinemas and on-demand runs, starting in 2022.

“This not only allows us to bring Sony’s impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the US, but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide,” Netflix’s head of global films, Scott Stuber, said at the time.

However, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being a 2021 movie, this is unlikely to be included in the new agreement.

Spider-Man No Way Home DVD and Blu-Ray release date

A DVD release date for Spider-Man No Way Home is yet to be announced.

The Marvel film is not currently available to buy or rent from any outlet.

It’s worth noting that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was available to rent around six weeks after its cinema run.

Advertisement

A similar timeframe for No Way Home would mean it will be available for digital rental in January 2022, but that’s just a guess.