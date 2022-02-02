Will there be an Uncharted 5? Latest news on game series future

Indeed, there has been a lot of Uncharted chatter of late which should come as no surprise. Not only has the Legacy of Thieves Collection recently been released, but the Uncharted movie is on the way starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg - so it is a great time to be an Uncharted fan.

Will there be an Uncharted 5? And if so, when can we expect it? Those are big questions in the franchise's fandom at the moment, especially with there being plenty of other activity going on for Nathan Drake.

All the talk of the franchise though has led to people to look to the future, more specifically whether there will be an Uncharted 5 - many fans expected us to have a new game this year.

It's a fair question with it seeming like the series is bigger than ever, but are there any signs that Uncharted 5 is on the way? Here is what we know so far!

Will there be an Uncharted 5?

The developers at Naughty Dog do not seem against the idea of making Uncharted 5 at some point in the future. But at present, they haven't announced any plans to make Uncharted 5 with any sense of urgency.

Shaun Escayg, who served creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, recently said this to GamesRadar: "I think we can say for certain that we can never say never. Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt [Margenau, game director on Lost Legacy] loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that."

This statement gives us reason to hope that Uncharted 5 could come into existence at some point in the future, but it certainly doesn't seem like a priority project at Naughty Dog right now (unless they're being very coy with us). We wouldn't expect to see an Uncharted 5 release date on our calendars any time soon.

Putting our pessimistic hat on for a minute, let's look at the signs as to why there might not be another Uncharted game - not with Nathan Drake front and centre, at least.

The main thing here is that the end of Uncharted 4 seemed to put an end to Nathan's adventures in the best possible way. We saw that he lost the love of adventuring - not surprising considering how many times he was nearly killed - and instead started a family and a salvage business. It's as happy an ending as Nathan could have and bringing him back could end up feeling like it ruins what was a solid conclusion.

But in the argument for why it will return is something that is hard to ignore - money. The games have made Sony a ton of money and with interest so high in the franchise, we would be stunned if was just left dormant. The main question for us is not if it will be back, but what it will be about. A bit of a time jump and we'll have Cassie Drake ready to pick up where her father left off...

We'll keep you posted on all the Uncharted 5 news right here - no matter what the game ends up being called. If it gets announced, we'll update this page!

