The multiplayer Last of Us Factions is on the way, but what about a full-blown sequel that shows us what happens next with Ellie and Abby? Well, it might just be happening if a leak is to be believed, with an interview also pointing towards Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann working on the game to some extent, at least.

The Last of Us is one of those major game releases that makes everyone sit up and take notice. Whatever you thought of Part 2’s controversial plot, the game performed exceedingly well and fans of the franchise are hoping for a Last of Us Part 3.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see where any potential Last of Us Part 3 goes story-wise and it sounds like this is something the development team has worked on. Read on to find out everything we know about The Last of Us Part 3.

Will there be a Last of Us Part 3?

While The Last of Us Part 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed, it seems more than likely that Sony will want Naughty Dog to develop a sequel.

Given that The Last of Us TV show is just around the corner and that The Last of Us Part 1 (a PS5 remake of the original) released in 2022, it would be a huge surprise if there was never a third game. It could be years away, though.

Last year, a rumour posted by ViewerAnon on Twitter claimed that Naughty Dog is in the throes of The Last of Us Part 3 development right now.

This has been politely debunked by Neil Druckmann, overseer of The Last of Us franchise in both gaming and live-action, with the Tweet below.

Whatever the answer, TLOU 3 is definitely something that is on Druckmann’s mind. Speaking on the Script Apart podcast (thanks, IGN) back in 2021, Druckmann explained that he (and co-writer Halley Gross) have written an outline for a story.

Druckmann noted at the time that Naughty Dog “is not making” the game yet, but he has hopes that their idea “can see the light of day” eventually. He added that the story outline for Part 3 which was written “explores a little bit what happens after” TLOU 2.

Druckmann is quick to point out, however, that “these [TLOU] games take so much to make and that “you want to make sure you’re jazzed by the idea that you have, [that] it feels like it’s challenging”. Given the seven-year gap between parts 1 and 2, expect to wait a long time before a third game in the series materialises.

He adds that Naughty Dog takes “a long time to explore different ideas, whether it’s going to be Last of Us 3, whether it’s something new, whether there’s some old franchise” it wants to go back to. Time will tell if the studio’s next major title is The Last of Us Part 3, but we’d be shocked if it never happens.

