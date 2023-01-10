So when The Last of Us Part 2 was released at the end of the PS4's life cycle in 2020, there was no surprise that it looked amazing, and together with Ghost of Tsushima represented the peak of graphical fidelity for that generation.

Developer Naughty Dog is well known for its dedication to performance and pushing console hardware as far as it can go, as we've already seen with the Uncharted series and the original The Last of Us.

However, when the PS5 released shortly after, Naughty Dog soon managed to enhance the game even further - and it's nice and easy to upgrade. Here's how to get the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2.

How to get the PS5 upgrade of The Last of Us Part 2

There's no need to pay extra or go out of your way at all really to get the next-gen version of The Last of Us Part 2.

The PS5 upgrade for TLOU 2 comes in patch 1.08. As long as you have the game installed on a PlayStation 5, then the next-gen patch should have downloaded automatically. You will, of course, need an internet connection.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The patch is only 299MB, so should not take too long even on slower internet - it's a far cry from the 50GB updates seen from the likes of Warzone!

You can easily check this patch is installed by pressing the Options button while TLOU 2 is selected, and then pressing 'Information' or 'Update History' and checking you are playing at least version 1.08.

Alternatively, you can also select 'Check for Update' to download any remaining updates - if not, you are playing the latest version of the game and should have the PS5 patch installed.

The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 upgrade differences

The next-gen patch does not grant a full, native PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2. Instead, you essentially get a performance boost for the backwards-compatible PS4 version.

The main difference, however, is that you can now have the option for a frame rate target of 60 frames per second. Previously, the game was locked to 30fps when running on PS4. Silky smooth!

If you really want to go in-depth into frame rates and resolution levels then check out this analysis from Digital Foundry in the video above - but it's safe to say they were impressed.

There is no resolution boost, however, as the game was already running at the PS4 Pro maximum of 1440p. You may have to wait for The Last of Us Part 2 PC port for an improvement in that area.

Read more on The Last of Us:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.