This applies especially to The Last of Us Part 2 , with quite possibly the best graphics on the PS4 and a narrative that was experimental and divisive - and also the studio's longest so far.

Developer Naughty Dog has never been one to do things by halves, often pushing the limits of video game storytelling and console technology with its acclaimed releases.

So how long will it take to complete this vicious cycle of vengeance? A fair amount of time, it seems - here's how long it takes to beat The Last of Us Part 2.

How many hours is The Last of Us Part 2?

It will take around 24 hours to complete the main story of The Last of Us Part 2. This is according to video game length compendium How Long To Beat, assuming you're only working your way through all of Part 2's chapters and not exploring every nook and cranny or backtracking for collectables.

If you're looking to nose around the new expansive environments and maybe grab a few collectables then you'll need a few extra hours - with a total time of around 29 hours - while completionists will need to spend around 42 hours with Ellie and co in order to 100 per cent the game and receive the hard-earned Platinum trophy.

Again, these are estimates and the time will vary on your play style - you may find yourself getting lost in the impressive Extras section for some time, or end up taking a lot longer on the gruelling Grounded or Permadeath difficulties.

Taking at least an entire real-world day, The Last of Us Part 2 is rather lengthy for a linear narrative-driven game and nearly twice as long as its predecessor. The story is rather intense also, so you might want to spread this one out a bit - you'll certainly need more than a weekend.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, if you've just finished The Last of Us Part 1 or the equally well-reviewed TV show, the good news is that you still have plenty of The Last of Us content to enjoy with Part 2, especially with a standalone multiplayer game on the way also.

Read more on The Last of Us:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.