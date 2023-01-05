There’s no guarantee that TLOU 2 will ever release on PC but it seems more than likely that it will. The best PS4 and PS5 first-person games are appearing on PC after a period of console exclusivity, and Naughty Dog’s epic sequel should be no different. Who knows... We might even see a Part 3 on Steam at some point.

With Sony bringing its best PlayStation games over to PC, and the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part 1 on the platform, everyone is wondering when The Last of Us Part 2 will launch on Steam. As there is yet no official confirmation, it’s hard to say - but through some detective work and educated guesses, we have an estimate.

As with all of Sony’s Steam offerings, expect the usual bells and whistles of a PC port to be included. We’re talking upgraded visuals, DLSS implementation, and more customisation options. Once it is ported, TLOU Part 2 will look even more stunning.

When exactly the game will release on PC is a difficult question to answer without any official confirmation of a port. Regardless, here’s when we think The Last of Us Part 2 will come out on PC.

When will The Last of Us Part 2 come out on PC?

While we think The Last of Us Part 2 will release on PC eventually, we’re not expecting it to launch for quite some time. Based on a couple of different reasons, however, we’re guessing that The Last of Us Part 2 will release on PC in 2024.

Firstly, The Last of Us Part 1 is only launching on Steam on 3rd March 2023. It’s taken this long for the first game to release on PC so it’s probably going to take a while for its sequel to launch afterwards. We’d wager Sony would leave the first game to gestate on the platform for a while before it decides whether it’s worth porting its sequel onto Steam or not.

Call us optimists, but we’re expecting it to perform well on PC.

We’d like to think that it will be around a year between The Last of Us releases on PC, so as to not give too much at once and build up something of a marketing campaign around the sequel’s port.

Secondly, Sony likes to space out its PC releases in general. Rather than dropping them all at once or a few at a time, the Japanese powerhouse decides to give each game time to breathe and perform on its own merits. Based on this and what’s yet to launch from PlayStation on PC, it’s safe to say that a 2024 release date is likely.

Of course, this is all speculation and guesswork. We’ll update this page with any official information as and when it is announced.

