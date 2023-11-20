Not to be confused with the standard PS5 upgrade to the game, The Last of Us 2 remastered is a fancy version of the 2020 PS4 title – shiny new PS5 graphical upgrades are just the tip of the iceberg.

Along with new 4K visual upgrades, Naughty Dog has added playable lost levels that were cut from the initial PS4 version of the game. These come complete with developer commentary – which can also be enjoyed over cutscenes throughout the game.

If that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite to play through the dark game again, a brand new roguelike survival mode is included. You can even play the guitar freely.

Now you’re finished with Part 1 remastered, read on to find out when The Last of Us 2 remastered release date is, where to pre-order and to discover more details about its new modes and upgrades. Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Last of Us 2 remastered release date is 19th January 2024, the development team has revealed. This is nearly four years after the game’s initial release on the PS4, and continues the series's penchant for re-releases.

More than just a simple visual remaster, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is launching early next year with a boatload of new content. Its new No Return roguelike survival mode alone looks to be enough to warrant an upgrade.

Fortunately, Sony and Naughty Dog appreciate that fact. If you already own the PS4 version of the game, you will be able to upgrade to its PS5 remaster for just £10. Best of all, your save file from the PS4 version can be imported into the remaster, too.

Can I pre-order The Last of Us 2 remastered?

You cannot pre-order The Last of Us 2 remastered just yet. Sony has told us that pre-orders will begin from 5th December, though, for both a standard and special WLF Edition.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog revealed: "Pre-orders will be available beginning December 5, both for the standard edition, as well as The Last of Us Part II Remastered WLF Edition, which will be exclusively available direct from PlayStation in select markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria)."

The Last of Us 2,

The Last of Us 2 remastered WLF Edition comes with the following:

Steelbook case

Four enamel pins

Washington Liberation Front patch

47 Total Society of Champions trading cards (eight holographic)

Additional digital content

We’ll update this page with links to where to pre-order The Last of Us 2 remastered when they go live on 5th December.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Last of Us 2 remastered?

The Last of Us 2 remastered is releasing exclusively on PS5. Sorry, PC players, there’s no sign of a port to Steam or the Epic Games Store yet.

Given that the PS5 remaster of the first game launched on PC, it’s safe to predict that this version of its sequel likely will at some point, too.

We’d be surprised if this remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 doesn’t eventually launch on PC, with all these bells and whistles, plus more. For now, though, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is only confirmed for PS5.

The Last of Us 2 remastered gameplay and story details

The Last of Us 2.

The Last of Us 2 remastered is bringing back the gameplay you already know from the original PS4 version of the game, plus much, much more. If you’ve already played through the harrowing tale, you’ll be glad to know nothing’s changed on that front.

The PlayStation Blog details how Naughty Dog has developed The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to be "the definitive way to experience the sequel and everything it has to offer".

Expect an even prettier version of the game thanks to the enhanced power of the PS5 compared to the PS4, with a native 4K fidelity mode, 1440p (upscaled to 4K performance mode) and unlocked framerate – if you own a TV that supports VRR.

Improved load times and increases in textures, shadow quality and level of detail at distances await in terms of graphical upgrades. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of your DualSense controller will also be given a workout.

It’s not what the game changes, though, that’s impressive. The Last of Us 2 remastered also offers players a load of new content to play through.

The biggest single addition is the No Return mode. This roguelike survival mode lets "players prove their mettle in randomised encounters and experience The Last of Us Part II’s combat in a fresh experience".

In No Return, you can select from a "host of playable characters… who each come with their own traits to suit different playstyles". Complete a No Return run and you’ll unlock new characters, skins and more.

If that wasn’t enough, the new Guitar Free Play mode lets you play the guitar minigame freely, as different characters in different locations.

Finally, you’ll also encounter Lost Levels. These unfinished levels "allow players a unique chance to check out some playable sequences previously cut from the game".

These are filled with developer commentary, which is also included in cutscenes during the main story. Complete the game and you’ll unlock a speedrun mode, to boot.

Is there a Last of Us 2 remastered trailer?

Yes, there is a Last of Us 2 remastered trailer! You can check out the official announcement trailer below to see the upgraded game in action, and to see a slice of the new No Return roguelike survival mode:

