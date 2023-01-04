Owing to its cinematic nature and deep storytelling, it’s easy to think that The Last of Us 2 is about to end before being proven wrong immediately by the start of yet another chapter.

If you’re a few hours into The Last of Us Part 2 or are looking to know how long it is before diving in, you’ll want to know how many chapters there are in the game. It’s good to know sometimes before you devote yourself full-time to a game - especially one as dark as this.

As with most Sony and Naughty Dog productions, TLOU 2 is something of an epic, with a long story that’s split into many different chapters. How many chapters are in the game? Read on to find out.

How many chapters are in The Last of Us 2?

There are 46 chapters in The Last of Us 2. These are divided across 11 acts. That’s a lot of story to play through, is what that is. Each act is split into different smaller chapters, often with a cutscene or two that advances the story.

Some of the acts are shorter than others, with just one chapter, while one or two feature as many as nine chapters. Below, we’ll break down the acts and chapters for you so you know exactly what they’re called and when they take place. Be warned, though, as spoilers follow.

The Last of Us 2 chapter list

The 11 acts and 46 smaller chapters contained within all vary in length and they cannot be skipped. You will need to complete them all to work your way through to the game’s end credits and to watch its conclusion.

As stated above, spoilers follow based on act and chapter names, so look away now if you wish to head into the game completely blind (if you would, you wouldn’t be here in the first place). Here is the complete list of all chapters in The Last of Us 2:

Jackson

Prologue

Waking Up

The Overlook

Patrol

The Horde

The Chalet

Packing Up

Seattle Day 1

The Gate

Downtown

Eastbrook Elementary

Capitol Hill

Channel 13

The Tunnels

The Theatre

The Birthday Gift

Seattle Day 2

Hillcrest

Finding Strings

The Seraphites

St Mary’s Hospital

Seattle Day 3

Road to the Aquarium

The Flooded City

Infiltration

The Park

Tracking Lesson

Note: you'll see a major spoiler if you keep reading past this point in the chapter list!

Seattle Day 1 (now from Abby's perspective)

The Stadium

On Foot

The Forward Base

The Aquarium

Hostile Territory

Winter Visit

The Forest

The Coast

Return to the Coast

Seattle Day 2

The Shortcut

The Descent

Ground Zero

Return to the Aquarium

Seattle Day 3

The Marina

The Island

The Escape

The Confrontation

The Farm

The Farm

Santa Barbara

2425 Constance

Pushing Inland

The Resort

The Beach

The Farm

Epilogue

