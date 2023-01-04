Last of Us 2 chapters: Full list & how many acts to expect
Starting a new chapter. **Warning: This article contains spoilers for TLOU 2**
If you’re a few hours into The Last of Us Part 2 or are looking to know how long it is before diving in, you’ll want to know how many chapters there are in the game. It’s good to know sometimes before you devote yourself full-time to a game - especially one as dark as this.
Owing to its cinematic nature and deep storytelling, it’s easy to think that The Last of Us 2 is about to end before being proven wrong immediately by the start of yet another chapter.
As with most Sony and Naughty Dog productions, TLOU 2 is something of an epic, with a long story that’s split into many different chapters. How many chapters are in the game? Read on to find out.
How many chapters are in The Last of Us 2?
There are 46 chapters in The Last of Us 2. These are divided across 11 acts. That’s a lot of story to play through, is what that is. Each act is split into different smaller chapters, often with a cutscene or two that advances the story.
Some of the acts are shorter than others, with just one chapter, while one or two feature as many as nine chapters. Below, we’ll break down the acts and chapters for you so you know exactly what they’re called and when they take place. Be warned, though, as spoilers follow.
The Last of Us 2 chapter list
The 11 acts and 46 smaller chapters contained within all vary in length and they cannot be skipped. You will need to complete them all to work your way through to the game’s end credits and to watch its conclusion.
As stated above, spoilers follow based on act and chapter names, so look away now if you wish to head into the game completely blind (if you would, you wouldn’t be here in the first place). Here is the complete list of all chapters in The Last of Us 2:
Jackson
- Prologue
- Waking Up
- The Overlook
- Patrol
- The Horde
- The Chalet
- Packing Up
Seattle Day 1
- The Gate
- Downtown
- Eastbrook Elementary
- Capitol Hill
- Channel 13
- The Tunnels
- The Theatre
- The Birthday Gift
Seattle Day 2
- Hillcrest
- Finding Strings
- The Seraphites
- St Mary’s Hospital
Seattle Day 3
- Road to the Aquarium
- The Flooded City
- Infiltration
The Park
- Tracking Lesson
Note: you'll see a major spoiler if you keep reading past this point in the chapter list!
Seattle Day 1 (now from Abby's perspective)
- The Stadium
- On Foot
- The Forward Base
- The Aquarium
- Hostile Territory
- Winter Visit
- The Forest
- The Coast
- Return to the Coast
Seattle Day 2
- The Shortcut
- The Descent
- Ground Zero
- Return to the Aquarium
Seattle Day 3
- The Marina
- The Island
- The Escape
- The Confrontation
The Farm
- The Farm
Santa Barbara
- 2425 Constance
- Pushing Inland
- The Resort
- The Beach
The Farm
- Epilogue
