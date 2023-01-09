However, before then you may want to get caught up on the single-player experience, namely The Last of Us Part 1 and 2019 sequel The Last of Us Part 2.

It's a good time to be a fan of The Last of Us, as not only is the long-awaited TV show now hitting our screens but we're now finally getting some details on the standalone Last of Us 2 multiplayer game .

As emotionally shattering as these games are, however, you'll have to process the pain quickly - even after the apocalypse there are artefacts to find, trophies to collect and the ever-elusive Platinum to obtain. See below for the full list.

Full list of trophies in The Last of Us Part 2

There are 26 trophies in The Last of Us Part 2, with one Platinum, seven Gold, eight Silver and ten Bronze. This is on the lower end of most trophy counts so shouldn't be too demanding - though bear in mind this is one very long game!

Unlike previous Naughty Dog games such as Uncharted which demanded multiple playthroughs on different difficulties for the Platinum, The Last of Us Part 2 only requires a partial replay on New Game+ in order to unlock all the player upgrades.

This is assuming you can find all the collectables in that time, however - though you can easily circle back to previous Last of Us Part 2 chapters by using Chapter Select.

None of the trophies come with story spoilers, but those wanting to avoid potential gameplay details may want to look away now. Without further ado, here is the full list of trophies for The Last of Us Part 2:

Every Last One of Them (Platinum) : Collect all trophies

: Collect all trophies What I Had to Do (Gold) : Complete the story

: Complete the story Survival Expert (Gold) : Learn all player upgrades

: Learn all player upgrades Arms Master (Gold) : Fully upgrade all weapons

: Fully upgrade all weapons Archivist (Gold) : Find all artefacts and journal entries

: Find all artefacts and journal entries Master Set (Gold) : Find all trading cards

: Find all trading cards Nuismatist (Gold) : Find all coins

: Find all coins Prepared for the worst (Gold) : Find all workbenches

: Find all workbenches Mechanist (Silver) : Fully upgrade a weapon

: Fully upgrade a weapon Specialist (Silver) : Learn all player upgrades in one branch

: Learn all player upgrades in one branch Safecracker (Silver) : Unlock every safe

: Unlock every safe Sightseer (Silver) : Visit every location in downtown Seattle

: Visit every location in downtown Seattle Journeyman (Silver) : Find all training manuals

: Find all training manuals Survival Training (Silver) : Learn 25 player upgrades

: Learn 25 player upgrades High Caliber (Silver) : Find all weapons

: Find all weapons In the field (Silver) : Find 12 workbenches

: Find 12 workbenches Tool of the Trade (Bronze) : Craft every item

: Craft every item Tinkerer (Bronze) : Upgrade a weapon

: Upgrade a weapon Apprentice (Bronze) : Learn a player upgrade

: Learn a player upgrade Starter Set (Bronze) : Find 5 trading cards

: Find 5 trading cards Mint Condition (Bronze) : Find 5 coins

: Find 5 coins Looks Good On You (Bronze) : Put a hat on your companion

: Put a hat on your companion Put My Name Up (Bronze) : Get the high score in the bow and arrow game

: Get the high score in the bow and arrow game Sharp Shooter (Bronze) : Win at the shooting range

: Win at the shooting range Relic of the Sages (Bronze) : Find the Strange Artifact

: Find the Strange Artifact So Great and Small (Bronze): Find the Engraved Ring

The most efficient way to get the Platinum is to get all the collectables in a single playthrough, and then play a bit of New Game+ until you're able to learn all player upgrades.

You can, however, play through the game as many times as you like - just be prepared for emotional devastation each time!

