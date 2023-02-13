After all the PS4 Pro was released in 2016, just as the sprightly PS4 was celebrating its third birthday.

We're a few years into the PS5's life cycle now - which is around the time an updated Pro model would be expected.

By that timeframe, we should be expecting a PS5 Pro announcement sometime this year - but after a troubled launch and stock issues that have only recently been sorted, are we really going to get a PS5 Pro that soon?

Here's everything we know so far about the rumoured PS5 Pro.

Will there be a PS5 Pro?

The existence of a PS5 Pro has not been officially confirmed - but the rumours are running rampant, with some claiming a PS5 Pro is imminent, others claiming it's just a PS5 Slim and others claiming Sony will instead jump straight to the PS6.

The closest we have to an official comment is from Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, who was asked about future prospects for the PS5 similar to the PS4 Pro by Famitsu.

"We believe that cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units by the end of fiscal 2022, and that it will be a very important time for the platform as well," Nishino said.

"I won’t be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year."

This certainly wasn't a denial, so many have taken this as proof of a Ps5 Pro - and while it could be, Nishino could be referring to other new hardware such as PSVR 2 or a PS5 Slim model.

Unless we get an official announcement, the best we have to go on are rumours and supposed leaks. Among the most promising so far are Polish website PPE sharing images from a TCL event which listed a 2023 release for the PS5 Pro, and French website Phonandroid claiming the PS5 Pro was coming earlier than expected.

Assuming there will be a PS5 Pro, the rumours at least agree that the updated console will be released in 2023 or early 2024.

Indeed, the PS4 Pro was released almost-exactly three years after the PS4, having been announced in September 2016 and then released in November of that year.

Some rumours have suggested that the PS5 Pro will launch as early as June 2023. But given the stock issues of the original PS5, many are predicting a more conservative release date of late 2023. Or even 2024.

What could the PS5 Pro specs look like?

Predictions for the PS5 Pro specs are once again all over the place, but a few features have received consistent mention.

The somewhat controversial design is expected to be similar, perhaps with a detachable disc drive - though there is debate whether this is instead for a PS5 Slim model.

A job listing by AMD has suggested that a next-generation RDNA chipset will be used in the next console models, which would run games at higher resolutions.

There will likely be added support for 8K gaming as it gradually becomes more commonplace, as the base PS5 model heavily relies on supersampling to achieve this resolution.

Another feature that keeps cropping up is a new liquid cooling system, which will be a relief for anyone sick of the noise of the PS5's fan.

Finally, we can hope for a bigger SSD after the original PS5 was criticised for its 825GB capacity, potentially one even more efficient that would speed up load times even further.

Perhaps the most requested feature, however, is sufficient stock!

