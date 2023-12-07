Speaking of games, there are a multitude of talked-about titles available on the PS5 and PS5 Slim, such as God of War Ragnarök, EA Sports FC 24, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Last of Us Parts I and II.

When both consoles were announced, the RadioTimes.com Gaming team put together comprehensive PS5 release date and PS5 Slim release date pages. Plus, as we’re in the business of recommending the best gaming consoles to you, we’ve also compared the PS5 vs Xbox Series X, and asked the important questions: Is the PS5 worth it? And what are the PS5 stock updates?

So, to see which model you should opt for this December — the PS5 or PS5 Slim — read our guide to discover the key differences in features, design and the all-important price tag.

What’s the difference between the PS5 and PS5 Slim?

While we’ll delve into the key differences and similarities between the PS5 and PS5 Slim in more detail below, here is a quick overview of what to expect with both models.

Both consoles are equipped with the same internal capabilities, so the CPU, GPU, I/O throughput and performance targets. However, the differences come with the internal storage, disc drive and overall appearance.

As the name suggests, the PS5 Slim is smaller than the PS5; the PS5 is 30 per cent smaller in volume and 18 per cent smaller in weight, which is great news for gamers who have a tighter gaming set-up, or perhaps family members or housemates who aren’t keen on seeing a bulky console.

In terms of storage, the original PS5 had 825GB of onboard storage with the option to expand it, whereas the PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of storage, which means you’re able to install a few extra games.

The price tag is arguably the most important factor someone considers before buying a big ticket item like the PS5, though, so let’s unpack that.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim UK price: How much do the consoles cost?

The two gaming consoles are priced exactly the same. The PS5 Slim disc console is available for £479.99, and the PS5 Slim digital console is priced at £389.99. The PS5 disc edition is also priced at £479.99, and the PS5 digital edition costs £389.99.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim design

When the PS5 arrived, the RadioTimes.com team were impressed with its sleek design and the white colourway, as well as the addition of the blades on either side of the console, which allows the PS5 to stay cool and remain quieter, in comparison to the PS4 (if you know, you know).

In comparison to the PS5, the PS5 Slim is 30 per cent smaller in volume, so although it’s not quite as trim as the previous PS2 or PS3 models, it’s certainly more compact than the PS5. As the PS5 Slim is shorter and thinner, its cooling system is smaller, too - however, this doesn’t impact gaming too much.

The PS5 Slim also has four side plates instead of the PS5’s two side plates: one which is able to fit a detachable Blu-ray disc drive, allowing for easier repairs or the ability to upgrade from the PS5 Slim digital edition to the disc edition. This Blu-ray disc drive will set you back £99.99.

Is the display different on the PS5 Slim?

Both the PS5 and PS5 Slim run in 4K and are compatible for TV gaming, and support High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which means the game’s display is incredibly vibrant and lifelike with a larger range of colours.

You can enjoy up to 120FPS (a system’s ability to generate frames) with a 120Hz output with the PS5 Slim, which means gameplay will be smooth.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim features

Besides the physical differences and the slightly more internal storage, the PS5 Slim has the same powerful features that the PS5 does. Both consoles have 4K graphics, 120FPS gamin, and AMD Zen 2-based CPU with eight cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency).

To delve a little deeper into the PS5 specifications, the 2020 gaming console has 16GB GDDR6/256-bit memory interface with 448GB/s memory bandwidth, and an impressive 825GB internal storage capacity, which does actually go up to 1TB on the PS5 Slim. For expandable storage, there’s an NVMe SSD slot, and for external storage, there’s a USB HDD support.

Our verdict on which PS5 console you should buy

With nearly identical features and price tags, we would recommend buying the PS5 Slim for its compact design and additional internal storage.

When Sony unveiled the PS5 Slim, we were impressed with its sleek, slimmer design, which will fit better in your gaming set-up, particularly if space is tight. We also like that the PS5 Slim has more internal storage then the PS5 (1TB to 825GB, respectively), and the additional side plate on the PS5 Slim means that you’re able to turn the console from a digital edition to a disc edition for just an additional £99.99.

Where to buy the PS5 in the UK today

You can buy the PS5 console at the following UK retailers:

Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the UK today

You can buy the new PS5 Slim console at the following UK retailers:

