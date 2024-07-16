Whether you're an avid adult collector or you're looking to buy a set appropriate for children, there are a tonne of LEGO savings on offer right now.

From famous franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars, to the more aesthetically pleasing sets like the LEGO Icons Plants and LEGO Art, you can find a deal to suit you.

Below, you'll find our top picks of the very best LEGO Prime Day deals on offer right now. Note that not all these deals have come directly from Amazon, as now is a time when other retailers like to drop their prices to compete.

More like this

So without further ado, here's some brick-iant offers (sorry!).

Don't forget to take a look at when does Amazon Prime Day start? Plus if you're a parent, head over to MadeForMums to find the best Prime Day toy deals.

Best LEGO Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance

Best LEGO Amazon Prime Day deals to make the most of today

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set | £74.99 £56.99 (save £18 or 24%)

LEGO LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary set is now on sale at Amazon for £56.99, down from £74.99.

Why we chose it: For Star Wars fans, there's no set more iconic than this one, so we reckon getting this 25th-anniversary edition for 24% off is going to be hard to resist.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set | £74.99 £56.99 (save £18 or 24%) at Amazon

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set | £199.99 £172.99 (save £27 or 14%)

LEGO

What's the deal: If you're up for a challenge, this 4,383-piece model of Notre Dame is on sale for £27 less, taking the cost down to £172.99.

Why we chose it: Getting ready for the Paris Olympics? This is the best way to get in le spirit, building one of the most beautiful and revered buildings of all time.

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set | £199.99 £172.99 (save £27 or 14%) at Amazon

LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King | £ 1 14.99 £91.99 (save £23 or 20%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO model of Simba from the original Lion King is now available for £23. The RRP has been reduced to £91.99.

Why we chose it: This 1,000+ piece set is the perfect gift for adult Disney fans who want a project, and something nice to display on their shelves.

LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King | £ 1 14.99 £91.99 (save £23 or 20%)

LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake Plant Toy Figure | £59.99 £49.99 (save £10 or 17%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO model of a Mandrake from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is now on sale for £10 off, taking the cost to £49.99.

Why we chose it: Harry Potter sets are an absolute speciality of LEGOs, but sadly they don't often get huge discounts applied. So, when a saving – even a £10 one – comes up, it's best to jump on it.

LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake Plant Toy Figure | £59.99 £49.99 (save £10 or 17%) at Amazon

LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Set | £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This adorable tiny plants set is on sale for £34.99 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Perfect for any plant lover (or those who can't keep their plants alive) this set comes with five tiny LEGO plants in terracotta pots.

LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Set | £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%)

LEGO Icons Vespa 125 Scooter | £89.99 £66.99 (save £23 or 26%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Icons scooter set is just 1,106 pieces and discounted to £66.99, saving you £23 or 26%.

Why we chose it: Aesthetically pleasing and easy to build? Bene.

LEGO Icons Vespa 125 Scooter | £89.99 £66.99 (save £23 or 26%)

LEGO Disney Stitch | £59.99 £47.99 (save £12 or 20%)

LEGO LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Stitch set, complete with Hawaiian shirt and ice cream, is now available for £12 less at Very, taking the cost to £47.99.

Why we chose it: Everyone loves Stitch don't they? Well, this fun 730-piece set is the perfect gift for any Disney fan.

LEGO Disney Stitch | £59.99 £47.99 (save £12 or 20%)

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona | £389.99 £299.99 (save £90 or 23%)

Ferrari Daytona SP3 LEGO

What's the deal: At Very, you can find this LEGO Technic Ferrari, with over 3,000 pieces, for £90 off.

Why we chose it: For driving fans and petrol heads, this red-hot Technic set is sure to make a great addition to your F1-themed décor.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona | £389.99 £299.99 (save £90 or 23%)

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £149.99 £134.99 (save £15 or 10%)

LEGO

What's the deal: Every time we've seen Hogwarts set on sale we've made sure to shout about it. At 2,660 pieces it's a glorious gift for any Harry Potter fan, with details like the Durmstrang ship, Chamber of Secrets and even a stray Flying Ford Anglia.

Why we chose it: It may not be a huge saving, but with a set as majestic and intricate as this it's well worth it.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £149.99 £134.99 (save £15 or 10%)

LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine | £169.99 £154.99 (save £15 or 8%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise is now available for £154.99, down from £169.99.

Why we chose it: This LEGO DeLorean comes with minifigures, props, and impeccable detail from the Back to the Future franchise, including a light-up brick with 1.21 gigawatts of power running through it!

LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine | £169.99 £154.99 (save £15 or 8%)

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Set | £80 £60 (save £20 or 25%)

What's the deal: Right now, you can save £20 on this Avengers: Endgame Thanos Gauntlet.

Why we chose it: Still not over Avengers: Endgame? Us neither, so make sure you memorialise that incredible movie with this fabulous prop.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Set | £80 £60 (save £20 or 25%)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle, No Way Home Set | £95 £71.25 (save £23.75)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO set depicts the final battle from Spider-Man No Way Home, complete with all three Peter Parkers, Green Goblin, Doc Oc, Dr Strange, Ned, MJ and so much more.

Why we chose it: For 25% off, you can recreate one of the best scenes in Marvel history.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle, No Way Home Set | £95 £71.25 (save £23.75 or 25%)

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Toy | £140 £105 (save £35 or 15%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO City Express train is now on offer for £105, down from £140. That saves you £35 or 15%.

Why we chose it: This train set turns into a working model locomotive, complete with remote control, 24 track pieces and six minifigures, guaranteeing fully immersive play.

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Toy | £140 £105 (save £35 or 15%)

Do LEGO ever have sales?

Short answer: Yes! LEGO run offers and discounts on various sets throughout the year, and we track them each month in our best LEGO offers piece.

They also take advantage of sales periods like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day to put out great savings, as well as creating their own holidays like May 4th (AKA Star Wars Day) or September 1st (Back to Hogwarts Day).

You can also find regular deals at other retailers like Argos, John Lewis and Very. Here's a full list of shops to keep an eye on.

Advertisement

For more LEGO, check out the best new LEGO sets, plus find more savings in the best Nintendo Switch offers and the best Kindle deals.