Listening to music can also be just as enjoyable as experiencing live music — we're probably only saying that because we missed out on Eras Tour tickets... Regardless, music truly makes the world go round.

Amazon has dropped a brilliant five months' free Amazon Music Unlimited deal just in time for the summer season. With the BBQs out of the shed and the picnic on the park plans confirmed in the group chat, streaming your favourite songs over a wireless speaker is just what the summer ordered.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we like Amazon Music Unlimited for its lossless audio streaming, 24-bit/192 kHz hi-res audio output, and HD and ultra HD features. Plus, as well as music, you can also listen to the best podcasts around. Sounds enticing, right? Let's check out how you can get the five month free trial.

Fellow Swifties, be sure to check out the best Taylor Swift gifts.

What is the Amazon Music Unlimited five month free trial offer?

Amazon

We've previously seen Amazon offer Amazon Music Unlimited for free for three months, and you already know there's a 30-day free trial, but this five month free trial deal is the best one we've seen so far.

As of 4pm today (Tuesday 25th June), Prime members can secure a five month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial and non-Prime members can access a three month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial.

If you've seen (or maybe even tried out) some of Amazon's limited-time-only deals before, you'll know that the offer is only available for new users of Amazon Music.

It's worth noting, too, that once your free trial has ran out, Amazon Music Unlimited will automatically renew at £9.99 per month afterwards.

Take a look at the best AirPods alternatives for new wireless earbuds to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited on. Plus, check out the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) release date.

When does the Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

As much as we'd love for this five month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial to last forever, this offer is unfortunately a limited-time-only deal.

The Amazon Music Unlimited five month free trial offer started today (Tuesday 25th June) at 4pm, and it will end on Thursday 18th July.

What do you get with the Amazon Music Unlimited five month free offer?

Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the frontrunners of the music streaming services, alongside Spotify and Apple Music. Before the RadioTimes.com Technology team recommends something, whether it's a product or a monthly streaming service, we like to compare it to similar products on the market.

You can see this in our reMarkable 2 vs Kindle Scribe, PS5 vs PS5 Slim, and Sky Stream vs NOW guides. Plus, for music streaming service comparisons, take a look at our Spotify vs Amazon Music, Amazon Music vs Apple Music, and Apple Music vs Spotify guides.

When checking out Amazon Music Unlimited, the Technology team liked its features such as My Discovery Mix, a playlist which recommends new music based on what you've been listening to, its on-demand and ad-free listening capabilities, unlimited skips, the option to listen offline, and HD and Ultra HD sound qualities.

Amazon Music Unlimited boasts over 100 million songs and over 70,000 podcast shows, such as the immensely popular Serial podcast, which you can ask your Alexa to play hands-free. It's safe to say that you'll never run out of things to listen to.

Looking for a Doctor Who podcast to listen to? Our best Doctor Who podcast guide is the perfect place for that!

Can I still get a free trial with the Amazon Music Unlimited deal?

Usually, Amazon offers a 30-day Amazon Music Unlimited free trial. However, during this sales period, there will be a five month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial for Prime members and a three month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial for non-Prime members.

Remember, you have to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer to access the offer, and Amazon Music Unlimited will automatically renew at £9.99 per month after the trial period has ended.

For more on audio, be sure to check out the best DAB radios.