Just four years later, the platform now boasts over 60 million subscribers and regularly pulls in visitors thanks to its collection of must-see movies, from new releases like A Quiet Place Day One to all-time classics like The Godfather.

It also holds original series like Star Trek Lower Decks and the new revival of Frasier, plus dozens of old favourites like Freaks and Geeks.

But as tempting as this may sound, no one wants to have to fork out money on yet another subscription service, which is where we come in. Below, you'll find all the best ways to save money on Paramount Plus costs, including how to get it for free.

Sign up to your seven-day Paramount Plus free trial

For more information, take a look at how to watch Paramount Plus UK. Plus, the best Netflix offers UK.

Best Paramount Plus UK offers at a glance

Who offers free Paramount Plus in the UK?

A range of TV and phone networks include Paramount Plus as a free add-on. At Sky, you can get Paramount Plus for free with the Sky Cinema package, which costs £10 a month. Or, you can get the service included for free in select Three airtime contracts for 24 months.

Alternatively, Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial, either through Paramount Plus itself or Amazon Prime Video.

Best Paramount Plus UK offers and free trials in 2025

Get a seven-day Paramount Plus free trial

Image Source via Getty Images. Image Source via Getty Images

What's the deal: Paramount Plus offers a seven day free-trial before automatically renewing at either £4.99 or £7.99 a month (for the ad-tier or ad-free tier). This is available is an add-on at Amazon Prime, or through the Paramount Plus website.

Why we chose it: This is one of the easiest ways to test out whether you like what Paramount Plus has to offer. Simply sign up to your free trial either through Paramount Plus or Amazon Prime and see how you find it, just remember to cancel before the trial is up if it's not for you.

Sign up to Paramount Plus from £4.99

What's the deal: Paramount Plus has three price-tiers: £4.99 a month for a basic ad-tier, £7.99 a month for standard ad-free, and £10.99 a month for Premium. Choosing the ad-tier obviously saves you at least £3 a month or £36 for the year.

Why we chose it: Much like Netflix and Disney Plus, the introduction of an ad-tier helps you save money on your streaming costs. So as long as you're happy to receive a fair amount of interruption from adverts, it's worth opting for.

Sign up to Paramount Plus from £4.99 at Paramount Plus

Get Paramount Plus at no extra cost with Sky Cinema

Sky

What's the deal: Sign up to the Sky Cinema package and get Paramount Plus included for free. Sky Cinema can be added on to any new or pre-existing Sky Stream or Sky Glass subscription and starts at £10 a month.

Why we chose it: For £10 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to thousands of new and classic movies, including the very latest releases. It also gives you access to two free Vue cinema tickets every month and, of course, all of Paramount Plus.

Buy the Sky Cinema package at Sky

Get 24 months for free with select Three airtime plans

What's the deal: Three has three types of airtime plans: Lite, Value and Complete. When you sign up to a Value or Complete airtime plan you can get free Paramount Plus for the entirety of your contract.

Why we chose it: This is a no-brainer if you want to pay all your phone and streaming costs in one bill.

Shop airtime plans at Three

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Watch Paramount movies with the NOW Cinema plan

What's the deal: The NOW Cinema plan does not include Paramount Plus, however it does have a huge catalogue of Paramount Movies. You can either sign up to the NOW Cinema six-month saver from £6.99 a month or get the Fully Flexible plan from £9.99.

Why we chose it: If it's just the films your interested in, the NOW Cinema plan will have what you want. Plus a whole host of movies from Sky and more.

Get the NOW Cinema plan at NOW

Advertisement

Make sure you also take a look at the best Discovery Plus offers and best TNT Sports offers, or the best Amazon Prime offers.