TNT Sports is now part of Discovery Plus, but unlike other channels, it's not exclusive to a single streaming service. Instead, you can access TNT through a wide variety of services, including Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, EE TV (BT Broadband's channels), Virgin Media and more.

Best of all, there's a ton of offers currently available across these different services, so you'll certainly be able to find something to suit you. To help, the RadioTimes.com team has laid out all the best deals for you and weighed up the pros and cons of each below.

So, if you want access to more of the very best sporting content out there, take a look at our guide to the best deals available right now. And if you're still not sure what it is, check out our guide on what is TNT Sports?

What is the cheapest way to get TNT Sports?

The cheapest way to get TNT Sports is by adding it on to a pre-existing TV or mobile contract. While buying it through Amazon Prime or Discovery Plus will cost you £30.99 a month, signing up through previous BT Broadband or Sky Sports contracts will cost you just £20 a month.

Right now, the very cheapest you can get it is through Virgin Media for £18 a month, or you can even get it for free as an 'Inclusive Extra' on certain EE mobile contracts.

Below, you'll find all of these laid out in more detail, but just remember that getting TNT Sports as an add-on will work out cheaper.

Best TNT Sports offers at a glance:

Best TNT Sports offers for October 2024 in the UK

Get TNT Sports and Discovery Plus Premium at Amazon Prime

What's the deal: Amazon Prime Video is now offering Discovery Plus Premium to all Prime members for an additional £30.99 a month. With this, you'll have access to all TNT Sports channels alongside Amazon Prime's own catalogue of live sport (which includes Premier League football and tennis).

Plus, if you sign up to Amazon Prime and Discovery Plus Premium now, you'll get a 30-day free trial.

Why we chose it: In one package, you can access everything from Prime Video films to the latest rugby matches, and a 30-day free trial means you have time to decide if it's right for you.

Sign up to Discovery Plus Premium at Amazon Prime

Get TNT Sports monthly pass on Discovery Plus for £30.99

What's the deal: Watch TNT Sports on Discovery+ with the Premium Pass for £30.99. As the new home of TNT Sports, the Premium Pass offers access to Eurosport, Discovery TV series, along with everything from MotoGP, UFC, WWE and the Champions League.

Why we chose it: Like the pass via Amazon Prime Video, this is a great option if you're not sure you'll want to watch TNT Sports all year. This monthly subscription allows you to cancel the pass without a fee so you're only paying for the sports or seasons you want.

Get TNT Sports for £30.99 a month at Discovery Plus

Get TNT Sports on BT for £20 a month

What's the deal: Right now, you can get TNT Sports for just £20 a month through BT Broadband. Plus, there's no upfront fee.

This deal includes all four TNT Sports channels, plus free-to-air channels and AMC. It also includes Eurosport 1 and 2 and Discovery Plus Premium, which you can find more about in our Discovery Plus guide.

Why we chose it: This is one of the cheapest ways of watching TNT Sports right now. By signing up you're getting premium sport for £10 a month cheaper than the average cost.

Get TNT Sports for £20 a month with BT

Get the Big Sport package on BT for £45 a month

What's the deal: The Big Sport package includes all the TNT Sport channels, all 12 Sky Sports channels, Eurosport and Discovery Plus. This package is currently £45 a month with no upfront fee.

Why we chose it: This package has everything a sports fan could ever need - whether it's cricket, F1 or rugby. All you have to do is be signed up to BT Broadband and all this could be yours.

Get the Big Sport package on BT for £10 a month

Get TNT Sports with an EE pay-monthly SIM card

What's the deal: TNT Sports is included as an add-on or 'Inclusive Extra' for certain EE mobile packages.

EE has several SIM-only plans to which you can add TNT Sports, and at the moment, they're running some great deals on them. From £21 a month you can get an Unlimited All Rounder plan with a free Inclusive Extra of your choice, or for £24 a month you can get a Full Works plan. On other deals you can also add TNT Sports for £25.

Why we chose it: With this, you'll get a phone plan, sports channels and more all rolled into one monthly bill.

Shop EE SIM-only deals

Get TNT Sports free with a £20 SIM card from BT

What's the deal: Similarly, if you get a SIM-only deal worth more than £20 per month direct from BT, you'll get TNT Sports thrown in. However, this version of TNT Sports will only be available for streaming on your mobile device.

Why we chose it: Who hasn't had to catch the last five minutes of a match while out on their mobile device? This BT plan ensures you'll never have to worry about missing those crucial last-gasp moments.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports bundle

What's the deal: You can bundle Sky TV and TNT Sports together in a package. At the moment you can get Sky Stream, Netflix and Sky TV for £26 a month, plus TNT Sports for an extra £25 a month. If you want to add Sky Sports, it's another £20 a month, taking your total up to £71.

Why we chose it: If you want to see all the sport, all the time, you'll want both TNT Sports and Sky Sports. The two platforms split most Premier League games between them, with Amazon Prime Video offering the few remaining fixtures. Likewise across boxing, rugby and more huge competitions, Sky and TNT split the biggest events going.

Get Sky Sports and TNT Sports from £71 per month

Virgin Media broadband and TNT Sports offer

What's the deal: If you get your broadband from Virgin Media, there's a chance to make a small saving on TNT Sports with Stream. Right now, you can get TNT Sports for £18 a month.

Why we chose it: This is cheaper than adding to your Amazon Prime subscription or spending on the Big Sport monthly pass, plus it works on a rolling monthly basis, with no lengthy contracts to worry about.

Get TNT Sports for £18 per month at Virgin Media

What to watch on TNT Sports

TNT Sports has slowly but surely become the hub for some of the UK and Europe's biggest sporting events – even taking over full coverage for the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

During the regular sporting season, it splits Premier League football with Sky, Amazon Prime and terrestrial channels, while also showing matches from the Champions League, Europa Leagues and the French and Italian leagues.

It's now the home for domestic rugby, with both the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Women's Rugby shown live, plus, international cricket, Formula E, snooker and more.

What's on TNT Sports Box Office?

TNT has also inherited BT Sport's Box Office, which shows major events from the world of boxing, UFC and WWE.

You can catch the TNT Sports Box Office through Discovery+, Sky Q, Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media TV, and EE TV.

Get TNT Sports Box Office at Sky

