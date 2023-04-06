The public ballot for Wimbledon opens from September to December the year before each competition, with the ticket release lasting from February to April. This year’s lucky lot will have now received their email confirming their tickets and will be preparing to splash out on strawberries and sun cream.

Tennis fans! We’re here to bounce some ideas off you. The public ballot for Wimbledon 2023 has now closed, but did you know there’s still a way to grab a spot at this year’s tournament? Through the re-sale period and hospitality tickets, you can still find a seat at the biggest tennis competition in the world, so let us serve you up all the information.

The championship will be set during the first two weeks of July with many old faces and young guns set to return. In the singles tournament, the players will compete over seven rounds in the hopes of getting to the final and winning £2 million in prize money, but there’s also doubles rounds and wheelchair competitions to watch, too.

Last year, Novak Djokovic secured his 21st major tennis title after a battle with Nick Kyrgios in the final. On the women’s side, we saw Elena Rybakina claim her first Wimbledon trophy, becoming the first Kazakhstani player to do so.

More like this

The competition is now in its 136th year of play and is still the only major tennis tournament to be held on real grass. As the oldest and most prestigious tennis championship in the world, tickets are hankered after every year and viewing figures reach over 25 million.

It’s the place to be this summer, so to give you an advantage, here’s what you need to know about tickets.

For more great sporting experiences, take a look at the best golf gift experiences and the best F1 experiences days. Plus, check our guide to the best stadium tours.

Buy Wimbledon hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

When is Wimbledon 2023?

Every year, Wimbledon takes place between the end of June and early July. Here are the official dates of this year’s tournament:

Play on all outside courts will start at 11am, but the Centre Court and No.1 Court will have staggered start times of 1pm and 1:30pm. The finals will take place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July, with the Centre Court matches starting at 2pm.

If you're planning on a attending, it's important to remember that men’s singles matches have five sets where all other matches have three, so the men’s matches will last longer!

And if you're wondering how exactly to get to Wimbledon, it’s around a 20-minute walk from Wimbledon Park Station (which is on the District Line) or a 25 minute walk from Southfields (also District Line). You can also walk from Wimbledon Station, which is accessible via tram.

How to get Wimbledon tickets 2023

There are two ways to get Wimbledon tickets once the public ballot closes: through the Queue and through hospitality tickets. We’re going to outline what each of these are.

The Queue

The Queue is a famous part of the Wimbledon tradition where tennis fans try to get tickets on the day of play. Each day, a large Queue forms to buy either a Show Court ticket (which are much more limited) or a Grounds ticket. Tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served, one ticket per person basis and are non-transferable.

The Queue starts in Wimbledon Park from 2pm on Sunday 2nd July. Over the years, the event has become a sort of mini festival, with people bringing tents and food as they wait for around 40 hours to get to the front. It’s a polite and sociable event, and well-worth trying if you’ve never been to Wimbledon before.

Hospitality tickets

The other way to grab a spot at Wimbledon is through hospitality. Hospitality tickets are on sale now at Keith Prowse, Wimbledon’s official partner. These tickets include a range of extra perks and comforts to make your Wimbledon experience more enjoyable – but beware, they don’t come cheap.

Buy Wimbledon hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Wimbledon hospitality tickets cost and what’s included?

The Keith Prowse hospitality packages are very expensive, with prices starting at £775. However, with these tickets you’re paying for a full Wimbledon experience complete with high-quality food, entertainment, and a great view of the tennis.

Every hospitality ticket will include the minimum of a private table, access to the Centre or No.1 Court and a dinner menu. The best tickets will include a private suite, a four-course menu and chauffeur service.

Some of the packages are sold out, so here’s the full list of packages still available, plus we’ve added prices:

The Lawn

With The Lawn package you get private tables for between two and 12 and an à la carte menu designed by Michel Roux Jnr and Emily Roux. You’ll be sat in the Garden with live music and will get Centre Court or No.1 Court tickets.

Buy The Lawn tickets from £775 at Keith Prowse

The Lawn Private Dining

This package is for 50-60 guests to enjoy a private suite complete with a butler and a three course à la carte menu. Plus, you’ll have a choice of access to Centre Court or No.1 Court.

Buy The Lawn Private Dining from £845 at Keith Prowse

The Players Tables

With the Players Tables package, you’ll be given a private booth at The Lawn for 10-12 guests, where you’ll be treated to a four-course fine dining experience before having the opportunity to meet and speak with a tennis celebrity. When play begins, you’ll also have a buggy to transport you straight to the gates as part of the chauffer service.

Buy The Players Tables tickets from £875 at Keith Prowse

Rosewater Pavilion

With this, you get a private table for groups between two and 12 located on the terrace with views over the tennis courts. You’ll get tickets to the Centre Court, a four-course menu and an interaction with a tennis celebrity.

Buy Rosewater Pavilion tickets from £1,655 at Keith Prowse

Rosewater Pavilion Private Dining

On a private outdoor terrace, you and 24 guests can have a private suite and access to prime seats in the Centre Court. The food is a British-inspired four-course menu with hand-picked ingredients, plus champagne and cocktails. You will also have the opportunity to meet a British tennis celebrity.

Buy Rosewater Pavilion Private Dining tickets from £1,655 at Keith Prowse

Advertisement

Looking for more summer plans? We've got the best steam train experiences and the best London boat tours for you to try.