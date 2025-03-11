Following the announcement of the three players, tournament director Laura Robson said: "Fans will see some of the best female players on the planet, and with three Grand Slam champions and the British number one in the mix, it promises to be a spectacular return to The Queen's Club for women's tennis."

Meanwhile Osaka said: "It's very special to compete at an historic venue like The Queen’s Club, and with the strength of the women's game right now, it's going to be a fantastic event."

This new WTA 500 competition will take place the week before the usual Men's ATP 500 as part of the wider HSBC Championships – formerly Cinch.

On the men's side, viewers will see the return of 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz and Brit Jack Draper, who knocked the former out of the competition last year.

The Queen’s Club Championships are often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon, owing to the real grass court and the huge array of talent that turns up – this year more than ever. So, if you're looking to score yourself some tickets, here's what you need to know.

Who is playing at Queen's Tennis 2025?

Several top-ranking players are due to take part in this year's Queen's Championships.

Reigning Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz is back to reclaim his title from 2023 after losing to British-born Jack Draper in the second round last year. Draper is also set to return alongside world number 12 and 14 Holger Rune and Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, the inaugural WTA 500 has confirmed the appearance of tennis megastar and all-round sporting icon Naomi Osaka. The former world number one will be coming up against Brits Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter alongside Madison Keys and Daria Kasatkina.

This years Queen's tournament looks a little different, with the Women's WTA 500 and Men's ATP 500 running one after the other.

The Women's tournament will take place from 9th – 15th June 2025 and the men's will go from 16th – 22nd June.

Both have a similar schedule with first and second rounds taking place from Monday to Thursday, quarter and semi-finals on Friday and Saturday, and the final running on the Sunday.

Where is Queen's Tennis tournament held?

The HSBC – formerly Cinch – Championships are held at the historic Queen’s Club in West Kensington.

You can find the club just metres away from Baron’s Court tube station (District and Piccadilly lines) or a 20 minute walk from Hammersmith station (District, Piccadilly, Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines).

Fun fact, the club was the first multipurpose sports complex ever to be built anywhere in the world and offers members the chance to play Lawn Tennis, Padel, Real Tennis, Rackets and Squash.

How to get tickets to Queen's Tennis tournament 2025

Tickets are sold on the official Lawn Tennis Association website, however, as this tournament is often seen as a cheaper and easier-to-access version of Wimbledon, availability is running low.

If you miss out on general sale, the next best thing is to go through hospitality, which can be found at Keith Prowse and Seat Unique. These official hospitality tickets range from the Love Fifteen package –which includes official Centre Court tickets, a seasonal summer lunch and complimentary drinks – to The President's Room, featuring an exclusive suite, a canape reception and a three-course lunch created by Queen's Club Head Chef.

How to get tickets to Men's ATP 500 at Queen's Club

General sale tickets to the Men's ATP 500 tournament has now sold out.

So, if you're desperate to be there hospitality is your only option left. Right now, there is availability across all hospitality packages apart from The President's Room and The Real Tennis Museum.

How to get tickets to Women's WTA 500 at Queen's Club

General sale tickets are still available for the Women's WTA 500 championships, although the semi-final and final are sold out. You can find the remaining tickets at the official LTA website.

As with the men's, you can also get hospitality tickets which happen to be cheaper than their counterpart and widely available.

How much are Queen's tickets in 2025?

The cheapest tickets for Queen's at the moment are £15 for Ground Admission to the women's tournament, this price rises to £20 for the final three rounds.

The men's prices also started at £20 although as we've said these are now sold out.

For hospitality, prices start at £275 for the women's tournament and £495 for the men's – for the Love Fifteen package on Keith Prowse – although this can go up to £1,075 per person for the higher-end packages.

For more tennis, take a look at how to get Wimbledon tickets and how to get French Open tickets. Plus how to get tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.