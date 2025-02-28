Last year, the final was nothing short of legendary. Northampton Saints claimed their first victory in a decade, against a Bath side that was one man down for almost the entirety of the match.

The midlands team scored in the last five minutes of the game and managed to hold Bath up in the last play, winning by just 25-21.

This year, we're expecting just as much drama and sensation on the pitch, so who would want to miss out on that?

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Final, including prices and hospitality tickets.

Who is playing in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final?

We're still in the midst of the Gallagher Premiership season and don't yet know who will be competing for the trophy.

Right now, the table is looking incredibly tight with all top eight teams still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs. Last year's runners-up, Bath, are the only side sitting slightly ahead of the pack, but that could all change as we enter the final rounds of the season.

Buy Gallagher Premiership Final tickets at Ticketmaster

This year's Gallagher Premiership Final will take place on 14th June 2025, with kick-off at 3pm.

Where is the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final?

Twickenham. Virgin Experience Days

The Gallagher Premiership Final will take place as usual at Allianz Stadium, AKA Twickenham, the home of English rugby.

The event is held in front of a crowd of 82,000 fans and is an all-round event, complete with food and drink (although it’s pretty pricey), plus half-time entertainment.

To get there, you can get to Twickenham Rail Station via Southwestern Rail, which is accessible from London stops like Waterloo and Clapham Junction. Or, you can take the underground to Richmond (which is on the District Line) and take a 40 minute walk.

The queues back into Twickenham Rail Station can get very long at the end of a big match, so if you’re happy to walk it you might actually save yourself time.

How much do Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets cost?

It’s common knowledge that Twickenham has got more expensive over the last few years years, so we’d recommend sitting on the upper tier or behind the posts if you want to save money.

These tickets start at £15 for children and £45 for adults, whereas for the middle and lower tiers or any seat near the mid-way line, you’re looking at paying anywhere between £65 and £115 per ticket.

Buy Gallagher Premiership Final tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets

Tickets for the Gallagher Premiership final are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

There are still tickets left across all three tiers, although the cheapest seats in the upper tier are selling out fast.

Buy Gallagher Premiership Final tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Gallagher Premiership Final hospitality tickets

If you fancy taking your final-watching experience to the next level, you can always take a look at the hospitality packages on offer via official partner Keith Prowse.

These VIP tickets include a private suite for between two and 12 guests, plus a three course Chop house style menu, and an all-inclusive bar of wines, ales, Guinness and lager which stays open up to an hour after the final whistle.

Prices for this start at £390, but bearing in mind how much you'll spend on food and drinks once you enter Twickenham, this might look fairly similar to your final bill anyway.

Seat Unique also often has hospitality packages available, so you can enter your email to find out when these will go on sale.

Buy Gallagher Premiership Final hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

