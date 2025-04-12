After a world-class goal from Ella Toone and a double from Lucia Garcia, the northern side claimed a decided 4-0 victory against the London squad, wiping away 2023's loss in the process.

The team won in front of a crowd of 76,082 – falling shy of 2023's 77,390, which broke records as the most attended domestic women's match ever. But, this year, the 90,000-seat stadium is very much ready for another attempt.

This weekend's semi-finals sees the final four competing to etch their name in the history books, they are: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

If you want to be there to see it, here's what you need to know.

This year's Women's FA Cup Final is set for Sunday 18th May at Wembley Stadium.

To get there, the venue has three train stations all within a 20-minute walk. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

National Express is also running coaches to the event from over 50 locations across the UK, head to the National Express website to book your space.

Who is playing in the Women's FA Cup Final?

We're now at the Semi-Final stage of the FA Cup, with four teams left in contention for the trophy: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

How to get tickets to the Women's FA Cup Final

General sale for the Women's FA Cup Final is already open, having gone live on 14th February. Tickets are available via the official Wembley Stadium website.

However, 40,000 tickets have been kept back and will go on sale following the semi-finals in April, once the two finalist clubs are confirmed. Each finalist club will have an allocation of 20,000 tickets to sell each.

If you miss out on this, we’d suggest looking at hospitality packages like Seat Unique or P1 Travel. Or at a push sites like Ticombo. No, we wouldn’t normally recommend re-sale sites like this one – as they’re often unreliable and carry a huge price tag – however thanks to a 4.7-rating on TrustPilot, we’ve generally found the site to be useful and trustworthy. Right now, there are 93 tickets available with prices starting from £45.

Is there hospitality available for the Women's FA Cup Final?

Yes. You can find hospitality tickets at P1 Travel and Seat Unique. These packages get you a prime seat in the stands, plus exclusive access to bars and food areas.

How much do Women's FA Cup Final tickets cost?

Tickets start at just £15 for the final, with concessions priced at £10 and children at £5.

This price will go up depending on where you sit, with re-sale and hospitality obviously costing a lot more. Right now, hospitality prices start at £105 and £45 for Ticombo.

