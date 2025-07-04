What started off as a simple walk-through maze now functions as an immersive actor-led tour through London's gory and terrifying history.

Across a series of rooms, visitors will step into different moments from the city's past, including the Gunpowder Plot, Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop and the Den of the Plague Doctor. They'll also get to experience the frights of the Whitechapel Labyrinth while running from the infamous Jack the Ripper and having a go on the Drop Dead ride.

If you're fearless enough to give it a go, here's every way you can save money on your next visit, because at the end of the day there's nothing scarier than London prices!

How much does it cost to go to London Dungeons?

London Dungeon tickets start at £27 when you book online and in advance; the lower prices will normally be for off-peak times (weekdays and school term time), while holiday periods will often start higher, at around £35.

You can also book flexible Anytime Entry tickets which allow you access at any point on a set day, but these start from £35 for off-peak and £43 for peak.

How much are London Dungeon tickets on the door?

Buying tickets on the door costs £35 for adults and £29 for children, so £8 more than if you book in advance.

How to get cheap London Dungeons tickets in 2025

As we said before, booking London Dungeon tickets online rather than at the door can save you up to £8 per person. You can either buy standard online tickets from £27 or Anytime Entry tickets from £35.

Buy London Dungeon tickets from £27

Get student tickets from £15

If you're signed up to Student Beans, you can get a one-day entry ticket to London Dungeon from £15, which is a reduction of £12.

Buy London Dungeon student tickets from £15

Get exclusive family ticket prices with Picniq

Picniq runs an exclusive package for London Dungeon family tickets. For £52, you can get standard entry for two adults and two children, which saves you at least 50% on costs.

Buy London Dungeon two adults and two children tickets from £52 with Picniq

Save 27% with Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Experience Days frequently runs bundles and family packages to help you save on London Dungeon tickets. Right now, they're running a deal that gets you entry for two adults and one child for £63 (down from £87).

Buy London Dungeon visit for two adults and one child for £87 £63.50 (save £23.50 or 27%) at Virgin Experience Days

Buy multi-attraction tickets with Merlin

Merlin also offers multi-attraction tickets to a wide range of tourist hotspots. For London Dungeon, this includes the London SEA LIFE aquarium, London Eye, Madame Tussauds and Shrek's Adventure. Prices for these start at £49.

The 5 Top Attractions Pass

With just one pass you can get access to five of London's top attractions. Madame Tussauds, the SEA LIFE Aquarium, the London Dungeon, DreamWorks Tours: Shrek's Adventure!, and the London Eye.

Buy 5 Attraction pass from £59 at Get Your Guide

Combine your visit with a Harry Potter walking tour

Get Your Guide offers this interesting combo ticket: a London Dungeon visit combined with a Harry Potter tour which takes you around all the top filming locations from the movie franchise.

Save 33% on entry when you travel by train

If you book London Dungeon tickets through Chiltern Railways or National Rail, you can save 33% on entry.

Get London Dungeon tickets for 1/3 off with National Rail

Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Pass

The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions and theme parks, from London Dungeon and Madame Tussauds to Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

Prices normally start at £99, although the current sale starts prices at £79 for the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively.

Buy the Discovery Pass from £79 per person at Merlin Annual Pass

Discounted London Dungeon tickets with Tesco Clubcard

You can get discounted tickets to a huge range of London attractions by converting your Tesco Clubcard points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers. You get twice the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets, so you can turn every 50p in vouchers into £1.

