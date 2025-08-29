How to get cheap SEALIFE London Aquarium tickets in 2025
The price of aquarium tickets is enough make us flounder – luckily there's a way to skate over the price.
SEALIFE London regularly welcomes more than one million visitors a year.
Sat on the capital's South Bank, the aquarium is a much-loved mainstay for families and tourists.
The venue is home to over 500 species of aquatic life in 14 themes zones. You can take a look at the Polar Adventure, the Coral Kingdom and the interactive rockpool.
But, if you're worried about spending too much on your visit, we've got some handy tips for you. Below you can find the best London Aquarium ticket deals and offers to help you save before you book.
Jump to:
- How much are London Aquarium tickets?
- London Aquarium ticket deals at a glance
- London Aquarium ticket discounts and offers
- What are the other SEALIFE centres in the UK?
How much are London Aquarium tickets?
Best SEALIFE ticket deals at a glance
- Save £11 when you book online
- Get 25% off Anytime Entry tickets
- Get VR experience and drinks packages
- Save with London multi-attraction tickets
- Buy student tickets from £14
- Get family entry tickets with Virgin Experience Days
- Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Pass
- Save 33% on entry when you travel by train
- Discounted Madame Tussauds tickets with Tesco Clubcard
- Book the Turtle Experience from £200
- Snorkel with sharks from £170
Best SEALIFE London Aquarium ticket discounts and offers in 2025
Save £11 when you book online
Booking online for SEALIFE London starts at £28, whereas turning up on the day costs £39. That means you'd be saving £11 or 28% by booking online and in advance.
Save £11 when you book online at SEALIFE
Get 25% off Anytime Entry tickets
You can also save 25% on Anytime Entry tickets when you book online and in advance. If you turn up on the day this will cost you at least £44, while booking online will cost £36.
Get 25% off Anytime Entry tickets at SEALIFE
Get VR experience and drinks packages
You can book SEALIFE tickets with extra experiences and drinks packages included in the price. For instance, from £32 you can book an entry ticket with the VR Experience, which takes you on a virtual adventure through an undersea world.
Book VR experience and drinks packages at SEALIFE
Save with London multi-attraction tickets
Merlin also offers multi-attraction tickets to a wide range of London tourist hotspots. For SEALIFE, this includes the London Dungeon, London Eye, Madame Tussauds and Shrek's Adventure. Prices for these start at £49.
- Buy SEALIFE and London Eye tickets for £49
- Buy SEALIFE and London Dungeon tickets for £49
- Buy SEALIFE and Madame Tussauds tickets for £49
- Buy SEALIFE and Shrek's Adventure tickets for £49
Buy student tickets from £14
If you have a valid student ID or a Student Beans account, you can get a student entry ticket for just £14. That's a whopping 50% off the lowest price.
Buy student tickets from £14 at SEALIFE
Get family entry tickets with Virgin Experience Days
Virgin Experience Days is a great way to buy your SEALIFE tickets in a bundle. For instance, you can get a voucher for two adults and two children from £119, or two adults' entry for £62.50. The advantage of this is you're buying a voucher, not the tickets themselves, so you can use it as a great gift idea.
Shop SEALIFE experiences at Virgin Experience Days
Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Pass
The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including London attractions like SEALIFE, plus theme parks like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.
Prices normally start at £99, although the current sale starts prices at £79 for the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days' entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, as well as extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.
Buy the Discovery Pass from £79 per person at Merlin Annual Pass
Save 33% on entry when you travel by train
If you book aquarium tickets through Chiltern Railways or National Rail, you can save 33% on entry. All you have to do is enter where you're coming from and how many you're travelling with and you can claim a discount.
Save 33% on SEALIFE when you travel by train
Save on SEALIFE London Aquarium tickets with Tesco Clubcard
You can get discounted tickets to SEALIFE London with Tesco Clubcard. It works like this: scanning your Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers. In this particular offer, you get double the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets. For example, £5 in points is £10 worth of vouchers.
What are the other SEALIFE centres in the UK?
- SEALIFE Birmingham | from £19
- SEALIFE Blackpool | from £19
- SEALIFE Brighton | from £19
- SEALIFE Great Yarmouth | from £19
- SEALIFE Gweek | from £19
- SEALIFE Hunstanton | from £19
- SEALIFE Loch Lomond | from £19
- SEALIFE Manchester | from £19
- SEALIFE Scarborough | from £19
- SEALIFE Weymouth | from £19
