The venue is home to over 500 species of aquatic life in 14 themes zones. You can take a look at the Polar Adventure, the Coral Kingdom and the interactive rockpool.

But, if you're worried about spending too much on your visit, we've got some handy tips for you. Below you can find the best London Aquarium ticket deals and offers to help you save before you book.

Jump to:

How much are London Aquarium tickets?

Best SEALIFE ticket deals at a glance

Best SEALIFE London Aquarium ticket discounts and offers in 2025

Save £11 when you book online

Booking online for SEALIFE London starts at £28, whereas turning up on the day costs £39. That means you'd be saving £11 or 28% by booking online and in advance.

Save £11 when you book online at SEALIFE

Get 25% off Anytime Entry tickets

You can also save 25% on Anytime Entry tickets when you book online and in advance. If you turn up on the day this will cost you at least £44, while booking online will cost £36.

Get 25% off Anytime Entry tickets at SEALIFE

Get VR experience and drinks packages

You can book SEALIFE tickets with extra experiences and drinks packages included in the price. For instance, from £32 you can book an entry ticket with the VR Experience, which takes you on a virtual adventure through an undersea world.

Book VR experience and drinks packages at SEALIFE

Save with London multi-attraction tickets

Merlin also offers multi-attraction tickets to a wide range of London tourist hotspots. For SEALIFE, this includes the London Dungeon, London Eye, Madame Tussauds and Shrek's Adventure. Prices for these start at £49.

Buy student tickets from £14

If you have a valid student ID or a Student Beans account, you can get a student entry ticket for just £14. That's a whopping 50% off the lowest price.

Buy student tickets from £14 at SEALIFE

Get family entry tickets with Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Experience Days is a great way to buy your SEALIFE tickets in a bundle. For instance, you can get a voucher for two adults and two children from £119, or two adults' entry for £62.50. The advantage of this is you're buying a voucher, not the tickets themselves, so you can use it as a great gift idea.

Shop SEALIFE experiences at Virgin Experience Days

Get 200 days of entry to UK attractions with the Merlin Pass

The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including London attractions like SEALIFE, plus theme parks like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

Prices normally start at £99, although the current sale starts prices at £79 for the Discovery Pass, which gives you over 200 days' entry to any of the attractions available. Or, you can upgrade to the Silver, Gold or Platinum passes, which give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, as well as extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.

Buy the Discovery Pass from £79 per person at Merlin Annual Pass

Save 33% on entry when you travel by train

If you book aquarium tickets through Chiltern Railways or National Rail, you can save 33% on entry. All you have to do is enter where you're coming from and how many you're travelling with and you can claim a discount.

Save 33% on SEALIFE when you travel by train

Save on SEALIFE London Aquarium tickets with Tesco Clubcard

You can get discounted tickets to SEALIFE London with Tesco Clubcard. It works like this: scanning your Clubcard generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers. In this particular offer, you get double the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets. For example, £5 in points is £10 worth of vouchers.

What are the other SEALIFE centres in the UK?

