Like her soon-to-be Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, Sadie Sink is set to make her West End debut in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The Stranger Things star will appear as Juliet alongside star of the upcoming Hamnet movie Noah Jupe at the Harold Pinter Theatre next March, according to Deadline.

The production is a revival Robert Icke’s Olivier Award-winning adaptation, which last appeared in the UK in 2012.

Unlike other versions of the classic tragedy, the performance was famed for the presence of an ominous digital clock which counts down until the lovers' deaths at the end of the show.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

This revival also marks Icke's return to the West End since the award-winning run of Oedipus which opened at Wyndham's Theatre last October starring Mark Strong and Leslie Manville.

Following the announcement he said: “This is one of the plays I’ve returned to again and again, and the opportunity to tackle it in London with two wonderful young actors is hugely exciting.

"It’s an explosive play, filled with heat and life, which confronts us with the fragility of our lives are and the momentousness of every last second. I can’t wait to get started.”

Sink is of course known for her role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things but has also recently starred on stage in John Proctor is the Villain. The leading role earned her a Tony Award nomination and is now set to transfer to the London stage next year without Sink at the helm. It also follows earlier theatre work in shows such as Annie and The Audience on Broadway.

In the press release she said: “I was a Broadway kid, so I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End. To get to do that in one of Shakespeares’s most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge. London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile Jupe is currently starring in Chloé Zhao’s film adaptation of Hamnet, alongside Paul Mescal, but is known for roles in A Quiet Place and Le Mans ‘66. He commented: “Theatre is something I’ve always been intrigued by. It seems like such a challenging and rewarding experience for an actor.

"So I was very excited to hear about this project. The combination of Romeo, Rob and Sadie is an opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”

The play is allegedly set to run from 16th March to 6th June 2026, with no dates for ticketing yet announced.

