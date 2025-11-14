Good news for theatre lovers! This Black Friday, many of the West End's most beloved shows are offering huge discounts on tickets.

Black Friday has massively changed since we first knew it as an American-based celebration offering discounts on mostly tech products. Now, as Black Friday continues to spread and grow more popular throughout the rest of the world, you can find savings on anything from holidays to theatre tickets.

Whether you're desperate to see the newest shows or you love revisiting old favourites, this Black Friday theatre tickets sale will have something for you.

You can find discounts for the upcoming Into The Woods musical and Paddington, as well as classics like Les Misérables. There are even Christmas options like Elf the Musical – one of our recommendations for the best Christmas shows in London to see this year.

Whether you want to plan a jam-packed winter or book tickets to look forward to in the New Year, now is the best time to do so. Here are the top deals on West End theatre tickets this Black Friday season.

Shop Black Friday deals at London Theatre Direct

How much are the Black Friday theatre ticket deals?

Right now Black Friday theatre tickets are up to 60% off, with prices on major shows starting between £12.75 and £30. We are expecting more ticket deals throughout the month but for now there are a good range of offers available.

Which theatre ticket sites are running Black Friday sales?

There are a range of theatre ticketing sites currently running Black Friday sales. Right now the best deals we've seen are at London Theatre Direct, with up to 60% off. If you're buying tickets as a gift, you can also find discounts at voucher sites like Virgin Experience Days and Red Letter Days. However, we do expect more sites like LOVETheatre to offer deals later in the month.

Headout – Theatre tickets from £12

London Theatre Direct – Save up to 60% off the latest plays and musicals

Red Letter Days – Get up to 54% off West End vouchers and experiences

Virgin Experience Days – Bulk buy West End tickets for groups

Which West End shows are included in the Black Friday sales?

Les Misérables on stage. Deen Van Meer

Here are some of the top London musicals and plays running Black Friday deals on tickets. Some of them are long-running shows while others are due to start in the West End next year. Bear in mind that the deals vary and some of them will be for the shows' middle and premium seats and not the cheapest available.

