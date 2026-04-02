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Les Liaisons Dangereuses review: Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner's chemistry is off the charts in this timeless tale of seduction
Tense, sexy and playful, this revival of Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuses brings the best of the old and new.
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Published: Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 1:39 pm
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