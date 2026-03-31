The mission at Radio Times has always been about providing access to great entertainment, whether that's TV listings, gaming, or live events.

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You see, we believe a night out at the theatre can be just as impactful and memory-making as watching that heart-wrenching episode of a soap or the football final that changes it all. So, as always, we're here to facilitate that.

Luckily for us, London's West End is packed to bursting point with incredible performances and unmissable moments. Whether you're a fan of a buoyant musical like Matilda or Devil Wears Prada, love a sombre play like Teeth 'N' Smiles, or you just want to see your favourite actor in the flesh like Sadie Sink in Romeo & Juliet, there is something out there for you.

With that in mind, we're very excited to tell you about the Radio Times Theatre Pass, a partnership with LOVETheatre that offers customers up to 10% theatre tickets for their next trip to the West End.

This scheme is available for all Radio Times readers, with no fees and no sign-up process required. It's as simple as following the link to the Radio Times Theatre Pass page, selecting your tickets and – boom! – 10% off.

Interested? We've put together this handy guide to the Radio Times Theatre Pass, providing you with everything you need to know about this service.

Get 10% off theatre tickets with the Radio Times Theatre Pass

Jump to:

What is the Radio Times Theatre Pass?

The Theatre Pass is an exciting partnership between Radio Times and LOVETheatre, bringing our obsession with the West End and live entertainment to the fore.

The Pass offers all Radio Times readers the chance to get 10% off theatre tickets, simply by following the link to the Theatre Pass webpage and selecting the show of your choice.

It's that easy, and when you get there, you'll find discounts for dozens of dazzling West End shows, from classic musicals like Les Misérables to new plays like Oh, Mary! and even big party shows like ABBA Voyage.

Who is eligible for the Radio Times Theatre Pass?

Quite simply – everyone! All Radio Times readers have access to the Theatre Pass. There's no sign up form, no subscription fee, all you have to do is click on the link and you'll have instant access to pages of discounted theatre shows.

How to get 10% off with the Radio Times Theatre Pass

It's super easy. All you need to do is follow the link to the Radio Times Theatre Pass page, find the show you want and select your tickets.

Don't panic if you don't see the 10% off appear when you're picking your seats. Once you go to your basket, the discount will be automatically applied and you'll see the money taken off your total.

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You can also find our full guide to the best West End shows.