In the midst of planning what your 2026 will look like, it's always a good idea to schedule in some laughs among the bills, budgets and, well, general drudgery.

So if it's laughter you want – and we're not just talking polite titters, we mean back-bending, tears-inducing belly laughs – what better place to start than a comedy show?

Luckily for you, there are a huge line-up of star-studded comedians touring the UK in 2026 and 2027.

Some of them, like Scottish icon Susan Calman, have not been on tour in over a decade, while others are still going with shows that have been on since 2022 – all bow to Peter Kay.

But whether it's Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe or even John Mulaney you're planning to see, all these comedians have committed themselves to traversing the entire country with their shows, so you won't have to travel far between them.

Plus, all the shows below have tickets still available, so let's stop joking around and show you what the new year has to offer.

Comedians on UK tours at a glance

What comedians are touring the UK in 2026?

Russell Howard, Don't Tell The Algorithm

Russell Howard. Ticketmaster

Running from: 22nd Jan – 26th Nov 2026

Russell Howard is back with a brand new stand-up tour in 2026. After breaking records with sold-out shows across the globe, he is inviting you back into the room "no phones, no distractions, just humans and jokes. Don’t tell the algorithm".

Buy Russell Howard tickets at Ticketmaster

Chloe Petts, Big Naturals

Chloe Petts. Robbie Jack-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Running from: 25th Jan – 6th Mar 2026

Chloe Petts is heading on her brand-new Big Naturals tour in 2026, in it "she's delving where she's never delved before: this is a show about sex. The problem is that she blushes every time she says that word".

Buy Chloe Petts tickets at Ticketmaster

Dead Ringers 25th anniversary tour

Dead Ringers. Steve Ullathorne

Running from: 27th Jan – 25th Mar 2026

Dead Ringers is celebrating its 25th anniversary! Starring long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis MacLeod and Duncan Wisbey, the show will take you on a trip through a quarter century of classic sketches and unrivalled impressions.

Buy Dead Ringers 25th anniversary tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Mo Gilligan, The Mo You Know

Mo Gilligan Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Running from: 28th Jan – 31st Oct 2026

One of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, Mo Gilligan is heading on a brand-new tour this year titled the Mo You Know. Kicking off in St Albans on Wednesday January 28th and running all the way until October.

Buy Mo Gilligan tickets at Ticketmaster

Ania Magliano, Peach Fuzz

Ania Magliano. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Running from: 6th Jan – 10th Sep 2026

After her recent stint on Taskmaster, Ania Magliano is bringing her brand-new show Peach Fuzz to venues across the UK. Here's what's in store: "From the quirks of her own body to the legend that is Eve (yes, from Adam and), to her newly discovered boundaries, Peach Fuzz is Ania at her most relatable."

Buy Ania Magliano tickets at Ticketmaster

Chris Ramsey, Here, Man!

Chris Ramsey. Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Running from: 8th Feb – 26th Apr 2026

Here, Man! Is the highly-anticipated follow-up to Chris Ramsey's last sell-out tour 2020 – performed post-Covid – and brings back the comedian and podcast host's trademark high energy and off-the-cuff comments.

Buy Chris Ramsey tickets at Ticketmaster

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit

Rhod Gilbert. Channel 4 / Kirsten McTernan

Running until: 20th Mar 2026

Rhod Gilbert added dozens of extra dates to his tour, Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit, and will be finally finishing up in 2026. First announced back in 2023, this is Gilbert's first tour since receiving cancer treatment and is all about his journey of ups and downs.

As he said when the tour was first announced: "When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."

Buy Rhod Gilbert tickets at Ticketmaster

Judi Love, All About The Love

Judi Love. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Running from: 12th Feb – 19th Jun 2026

Known for her brutal honesty and insight, Judi Love is prepping for another show packed with home truths about the hustle of juggling parenting, work, and everyday life.

Buy Judi Love tickets at Ticketmaster

John Mulaney, Mister Whatever

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Running from: 17th – 25th Apr 2026

US comedian John Mulaney is heading across the pond in 2026 with Mister Whatever. Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney can be seen as the host, writer and executive producer of his Netflix talk show Everybody's Live With John Mulaney.

Buy John Mulaney tickets at Ticketmaster

Joel Dommett, Happy Idiot

Joel Dommett for The National Television Awards 2025. Indigo Television/ITV

Running until: 24th Apr 2026

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett is still on tour in 2026 with his show Happy Idiot running up to the 24th April. With "glamorous tales from behind the camera and less glamorous anecdotes of first-time fatherhood, Joel remains a charming, exhausted, happy idiot".

Buy Joel Dommett tickets at Ticketmaster

Peter Kay Live

Peter Kay. Getty / Jim Dyson

Running until: 8th Aug 2026

Yes, the man, the myth, the legend Peter Kay is still touring. After kicking off his come-back tour in December 2022, the Car Share comedian has added yet another set of dates, taking his show well into 2026.

If you still want the chance to see him live, you can try your hand at Ticketmaster, or we'd recommend checking out Seat Unique's hospitality tickets, which are available from £120.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Peter Kay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Kevin Bridges, Here If You Need Me

Stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

Running from: 14th Aug – 12th Dec 2026

Kevin Bridges is heading back on tour in 2026. The Scottish powerhouse is no stranger to stand-up, with his previous shows including Overdue Catch-Up (2022), Brand New Tour (2018), and A Whole Different Story (2015) all shattering box office records. Now he's back with the Here If You Need Him tour, which will be taking place over 44 dates across the UK.

Buy Kevin Bridges tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Kevin Bridges hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Seann Walsh, This is Torture

Seann Walsh on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! ITV

Running until: 23rd Oct 2026

After his sell-out 2023 tour, the UK’s "dishevelled king of stand-up", Seann Walsh returns with a brand-new show. Tis year, he’s decided to name the show after the thing he says the most in life: "THIS IS TORTURE".

Buy Seann Walsh tickets at Ticketmaster

Rob Beckett, Giraffe

Rob Beckett. Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty

Running until: 18th Apr 2026

Rob Beckett's brand of observational comedy is primed and ready for you in his latest show Giraffe. In the run up, the comedian said his expectations of himself were to "put on 3 stone from takeaways and post-show drinking" and for us are to "leave the gig happier than when you arrived".

Buy Rob Beckett tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Rob Beckett hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Josh Widdicombe, Not My Cup of Tea

Josh Widdicombe. Carla Speight/Getty Images

Running until: 16th May 2026

Josh Widdicombe's gripes and on-point observations will continue to hit UK venues in 2026 with his latest show, Not My Cup of Tea. According to the comedian, anyone who hasn't seen it yet can expect the show to be "shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea".

Buy Josh Widdicombe tickets at Ticketmaster

Al Murray, All You Need Is Guv

Al Murray. Nick England

Running until: 16th May 2026

After selling out 138 dates on his last tour, the Pub Landlord is having another go around the UK. This time, his show All You Need Is Guv is "a much-needed truth tonic for these whacked out and troubled times".

Buy Al Murray tickets at Ticketmaster

Chris McCausland, Yonks!

Chris McCausland. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Running until: 18th May 2026

Strictly winner Chris McCausland is dancing on with a two-year comedy tour around the UK. His show, Yonks! has seen phenomenal demand with most shows already sold out for next year. But, we're sure you'll find some if you root around on Ticketmaster.

Buy Chris McCausland tickets at Ticketmaster

Susan Calman, Tall Tales

Ashleigh Brown

Running from: 11th Sep – 20th Nov 2026

Susan Calman hasn’t been on tour in ten years, but now she’s back with a brand-new show: Tall Tales, a show about "Cruising, driving tanks, cats and getting older".

Buy Susan Calman tickets at Ticketmaster

Dara Ó Briain, Re:Creation

Dara Ó Briain. Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns

Running until: 15th Oct 2026

After the huge success of his last tour, So, Where Were We? Dara Ó Briain's new show Re:Creation sees the comedian back at what he does best: "Standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating madness with the audience."

Buy Dara Ó Briain tickets at Ticketmaster

Maisie Adam, Whatsherface

Pictured: Maisie Adam Channel 4

Running until: 8th Nov 2026

Taskmaster champion Maisie Adam is now on tour armed with "her trademark wit, firecracker gags, and probably a few angry outbursts along the way". Don't miss her new show Whatserface as it carries on into 2026.

Buy Maisie Adam tickets at Ticketmaster

Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Running from: 7th Jan – 13th Mar 2027

The busiest man in comedy has announced a brand new tour in 2027 that will change your life. Romesh Ranganathan's new tour comes with a "new quick fix" that is "scientifically proven* to improve your self esteem". Prepare for everything to change forever.

Buy Romesh Ranganathan tickets at Ticketmaster

Alan Carr, Have I said Too Much?

Alan Carr. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

Running from: 13th Jan – 4th Dec 2027

The ultimate traitor is ending this year with a new tour announcement for 2027. Alan Carr's new show will run throughout the year with plenty of drama, gossip and oversharing.

Buy Alan Carr tickets at Ticketmaster

Greg Davies, Full Fat Legend

Greg Davies. Guy Levy / Contributor/ Getty

Running until: 12th Mar 2027

The Taskmaster himself is still on tour with his latest show, Full Fat Legend. Thanks to overwhelming demand, the show – which delves into everything from being a 12-year-old stuck in a 57-year-old's body to looking back at the Freemans Catalogue – has been extended into 2027.

Buy Greg Davies tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Greg Davies hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

