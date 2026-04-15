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Radio icon Elaine Paige speaks out on the role that changed her life and why she'd never step back onto the West End stage
"I'm not ashamed to admit that when I was in it everybody – particularly men – would say 'musicals oof'."
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 10:00 am
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