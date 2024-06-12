These same-day seats are a great way of seeing that musical you've been hearing all about, and at a lower cost. From legacy shows like Hamilton to new additions like Standing at the Sky's Edge, you can get Rush tickets for all sorts of West End offerings.

In this piece, we're looking specifically at the Rush tickets available at TodayTix. Although there are other ticketing sites that do last-minute bookings, TodayTix probably covers the most West End shows at the moment, and has a very easy method for getting yourself these last-minute seats.

But, it is worth noting, that just because there are Rush tickets available doesn't mean that there aren't better prices out there. Before you buy we'd always suggest checking out the price of a show on each West End ticketing site, like Ticketmaster, London Theatre Direct and ATG Tickets, as some may have lower booking fees than TodayTix.

More like this

If you want a bit more advice on this, take a look at how to get cheap theatre tickets. Otherwise, let's check out how Rush tickets work and how you can buy some.

Shop theatre tickets at TodayTix

For more top tips and recommendations, here's what is ABBA Voyage? Plus what to do in London this weekend.

Jump to:

How does a Rush ticket work?

The Lion King. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rush tickets are last-minute seats that you can buy for a theatre performance going on that evening.

The tickets go on sale at 10am each morning and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis – so you really have to be quick if you want to grab a seat.

The number on sale and where they are in the theatre is subject to the availability of that evening's performance. So, you won't be able to choose your seat and you can only buy up to two tickets.

Rush tickets are non-refundable, but they are often much lower in price than pre-booked seats.

What time do Rush tickets on TodayTix go on sale?

Rush tickets go on sale at 10am every morning.

As we've said, these tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so let's you'll need the fastest thumbs in the West End!

Shop theatre tickets at TodayTix

How many Rush tickets can you buy on TodayTix?

You can only buy one or two Rush tickets per performance.

Are Rush tickets expensive on TodayTix?

Rush tickets are not expensive. In fact, they're a great way of seeing a theatre show for a more reasonable price.

Rush seats cost around £25, although this will depend on the base ticket price for the show, for example, right now the base price for Frozen is £32.50, so the Rush price is down at £29.50.

How to get a Rush ticket on TodayTix

To get Rush tickets the first thing you need to do is download the TodayTix app. Then you'll need to select the show you want to see, find the red box that says "Rush tickets" and select "Unlock now".

The app will then prompt you to share the show link via your social media – through Facebook, X, or Instagram stories – but, you can actually bypass this by clicking on "Unlock without sharing" underneath.

Then, you can set up an alert that will go off each day at 10am if there are Rush tickets available. After that, it's up to you to click on the app fast enough and scoop up those tickets before someone else does!

Shop theatre tickets at TodayTix

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What shows can I see with TodayTix?

Manuel Harlan

TodayTix sells seats to all the best London shows, from long-running residents like The Lion King and The Mousetrap, to limited-time hits like Hello, Dolly! Here's some of the best shows you can see right now:

Advertisement

For more of the latest theatre news and reviews, here's the 2:22 A Ghost Story West End cast, plus the full Cabaret London cast and the best UK musicals on tour.