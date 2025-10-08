The Crawley-based comedian is known for his prolific appearances on UK TV including the Weakest Link, A League of Their Own, Rob & Romesh Vs, alongside his career in stand-up, podcasting and radio. In short, the perfect companion for Sheridan Smith's own busy schedule.

Following the announcement, he said: “I’m honoured to be stepping onstage in a play for the first time (since primary school) alongside the incredible Sheridan Smith and company.

"It’s very much a mix of feeling excited about such an amazing experience as well as a real rich vein of extreme nerves. Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind is an amazing play and I look forward to helping to bring it to life. I’m also playing a doctor which means that my mum might finally feel something approaching pride.”

The play is being revived on the West End for the first time since the '80s, following an unhappy Vicar's wife who imagines the perfect life for herself where her family and career line-up perfectly.

The story takes place entirely in Susan's garden and descends into eeriness as the overlap between her real and imagined lives brings her closer to self-destruction.

Woman in Mind will be held at the historic Duke of York's Theatre from December 2025 until February 2026, after that, she will be heading on tour to the Sunderland Empire and Theatre Royal Glasgow for more limited runs, tickets go on sale today.

Buy Woman In Mind tickets at LOVETheatre

Buy Woman In Mind tour tickets at ATG Tickets

It's the Les Misérables 40th anniversary so here's the biggest Les Misérables backstage secrets. Plus we chatted exclusively to Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly about their Les Mis careers.

When can I see Woman in Mind?

Woman in Mind will play at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre from 9th December 2025 to 28th February 2026.

It will then transfer to the the Sunderland Empire from 4th to 7th March and then to Theatre Royal Glasgow from 10th to 14th March.

How to get Woman in Mind tickets

Sheridan Smith in Woman In Mind. Woman In Mind

Tickets for Woman in Mind in London are on sale at LOVETheatre while the tour tickets can be found on ATG Tickets with plenty of availability left.

Buy Woman In Mind tickets at LOVETheatre

Buy Woman In Mind tour tickets at ATG Tickets

How much do Woman in Mind tickets cost?

Tickets start at just £17 for Woman in Mind but go up to £169, depending on seating area.

Ad

Make sure you also check out the best pre-theatre dinner London, our guide to the best immersive dining London experiences, plus how to get cheap theatre tickets.