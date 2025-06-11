London in particular now plays host to dozens of these evenings, all hugely varied in style and theme. You've got cocktail experiences with a sci-fi and fantasy twist, restaurants that use screens and animation to serve your food, and even venues that perform scenes from your favourite show or movie, from Mamma Mia to Sherlock.

Below, we've compiled a list of our favourite immersive dining experiences to find in the capital. You'll notice there's no hard and fast rule for what makes the evening immersive, but that they all come with their own unique twist to make the evening feel special.

Let's dish up all the information.

Jump to:

What is immersive dining?

Immersive dining is essentially a meal and entertainment packaged into one evening. It takes the dining experience outside of the standard restaurant setting to somewhere with additional features, from live performances and music to interactive games and challenges.

In London, you'll find a huge range of immersive experiences which combine theatricality with food and drink. In some, you can blend your own cocktails in a science experiment, in others, waiters and staff will perform scenes while they bring you your food.

The one unifying factor though is expense – because you're paying for the entertainment and the meal, the starting price of immersive dining is much higher.

Best immersive dining experiences in London at a glance

Best immersive dining experiences in London you have to try in 2025

Sherlock Immersive Cocktail Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Shepherds Bush, West London

In Shepherds Bush there lies a secret speakeasy entirely devoted to the mysteries of BBC's Sherlock. Visitors can go for a simple cocktail, an afternoon tea, or for the true detectives, you can take part in the the Case of the Poisoned Chalice; an immersive game involving puzzles, clues and finding the ingredients to assemble the perfect cocktail.

Mamma Mia! The Party tickets

Mamma Mia! The Party by Grant Walker Grant Walker

O2 Arena, Greenwich

You can never have enough ABBA in your life! This experience, created by Björn Ulvaeus, completes the London trifecta of ABBA Voyage and Mamma Mia! at the West End.

Much like the musical, this experience takes place on the Greek Islands and features a dramatic love story set at Nikos' Family Taverna. The performance is as packed as any stage show, featuring dance breaks and plenty of ABBA sing-a-longs, but comes with the added bonus of a four-course Greek meal.

Supperclub Tube

Walthamstow, North London

The Tube Train Supper Club is a unique dining experience set in the refurbished carriage of a Victoria Line tube from the 1960s. The meals take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a rotating menu – currently, a six-course authentic tasting menu by Colombian head chef Beatriz Maldonado Carreño .

Buy Supperclub Tube tickets for £73 at Tock

The Murdér Express

Fever

Bethnal Green, East London

For all the Agatha Christie fans, this experience feels like it's jumped off the page of Murder on the Orient Express. Set on the eerily named Murdér Express train, the experience combines a fancy four-course meal with a thrilling crime story. As you eat, actors stroll about the carriage, asking questions, giving clues and acting out dramatic scenes in front of you.

From personal experience, it's a fun, hammy experience that's perfect if you want to try a murder mystery experience without having to dress up or act yourself.

Buy The Murdér Express tickets for £79.60 at Fever

Brunch at the Musicals

Bishopgate, City of London

Every other Saturday, you can enter the dazzling world of musical theatre at the Brunch at the Musicals experience. While you tuck in, you can watch (or get involved in) show tunes, dance-offs, singalongs, games, and so much more.

Buy Brunch at the Musicals tickets for £35 at Fever

Avora Cocktail Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Hoxton, East London

The Avora Cocktail Experience is a breath-taking sight, with fluorescent lights, colour-changing drinks and a cast of actors to really sell the sci-fi atmosphere.

Attendees will get to dress in Avora jumpsuits and try three intriguing concoctions and sit among the incredible sets, complete with plenty of photo opportunities.

Buy Avora Cocktail Experience tickets for £41 at Fever

The Lost Estate

Earl's Court, West London

The Lost Estate is a venue that specialises in immersive dining, so much so it changes the experience every few months. Right now, they're running the Paradise Under the Stars experience, which takes you to the clubs of Havana complete with cabaret, frozen daquiris and so much more.

You can also book into some of their upcoming experiences like the Jazz Age afternoon tea and The Great Christmas Feast, which takes place in the Dickensian world of A Christmas Carol.

Book a table at The Lost Estate from £69.50

Elvis Evolution

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

ExCel, East London

Elvis Evolution is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines technology, live actors, and real sets to bring you the life and times of Elvis Presley. The multi-sensory journey allows you to walk through the King's layered story, complete with music recordings and an AI recreation of the man himself. Plus, there's an authentic '60s diner and bar for you to enjoy.

Buy Elvis Evolution tickets for £75 at SeeTickets

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Bloomsbury, West End

Get ready to be served by the rudest waiter in history – no it's not Karen's Diner, but close enough. The Faulty Towers Dining Experience brings Basil Fawlty, Sybil and Manuel to life for a very memorable meal. The actors will bring you your food while also acting out their own chaotic scenes around you, ideal for fans of the classic '70s sitcom.

Buy Faulty Towers The Dining Experience tickets for £142.99 at BuyaGift

Alcotraz Prison Cocktail experience

Virgin Experience Days

Tower Hamlets, East London

This unique jail-themed cocktail experience sees participants suited in prison jumpsuits and locked away with only each other for company. As... punishment I guess, you'll also be served four bespoke cocktails which you can make using your own smuggled in spirits.

Buy Alcotraz Prison Cocktail experience for £97.99 at BuyaGift

Sensory Feast: A Magical Dining Experience

Kings Cross, Central London

Sensory Feast is a new dining experience set in the world of the Wizard of Oz. Using cutting-edge projection mapping technology, every dish and plate is accompanied by art and animations from the magical land, plus the food is perfectly themed to match.

Buy Sensory Feast: A Magical Dining Experience tickets for £100 at Fever

Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef

Holborn, Central London

Le Petit Chef may be just six centimetres tall, but he's renowned for his exceptional French cuisine. Watch him prepare your food through an impressive display projected onto your table, before digging into your real life food brought to your table.

Buy Le Petit Chef tickets for £109 at Le Petit Chef

Motown Supper Immersive Dining

Various locations

Take a journey back to the swinging '60s and celebrate all things Motown with this dining experience. Performing tracks from Diana Ross and the Supremes to the Prince of Soul himself, Marvin Gaye, a live band will transport you straight into the heart of Motown history while also serving up a delectable meal.

Buy Motown Supper Immersive Dining tickets for £122 at Virgin Experience Days

