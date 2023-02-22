After 40 years off stage, you can now see the Swedish supergroup reunite and perform their classic hits in one unforgettable concert experience. Described as "jaw-dropping" by fans, ABBA Voyage combines live music with virtual reality to create a unique, immersive show.

Are you in the mood for a dance? Well, now’s your chance to bust out your best moves and go back to the '70s with ABBA Voyage.

Through the powers of modern technology, you’ll see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid looking and sounding just as they did when they first shot to stardom in 1974. To explain how, the team at RadioTimes.com have put together this handy guide with everything you need to know about the concert, including price, location and how to buy.

Since debuting Waterloo at the Eurovision Song Contest, ABBA has earned a place as one of the biggest bands of all time with hits like Dancing Queen, Angel Eyes and, of course, Mamma Mia becoming part of the cultural zeitgeist. Over the years, the group has had many number one hits and is thought to have sold between 150 million to 385 million records worldwide.

ABBA has also had very public differences over the years, with two divorces splitting them up in 1982. But in 2017, talks of a virtual concert began and by 2021 they officially reunited to record the Voyage album, featuring new songs Don't Shut Me Down and Little Things.

Now, you can see these new songs meet old hits from ABBA Gold for the legendary band's last hurrah. How could you ever refuse? Here’s what you need to know about the experience.

What is ABBA Voyage?

ABBA Voyage is a live concert performed entirely by CGI versions of the four members of ABBA. The singers don’t appear in person but have instead recorded their voices and body movements to be transformed into 3D avatars (or ABBAtars).

Together, the reunited couples sing 22 of their greatest hits including Voulez-Vous, Lay All Your Love on Me and Thank You for the Music. They also perform perfectly choreographed dances and play virtual instruments, all the while getting backed by a live 10-piece band.

The show runs every Thursday to Monday with concerts usually taking place at 3pm or 7:45pm. In the audience, you can party from a seat, or book a spot on the dancefloor in the middle where you’ll find the other dancing queens. You can also hire a private booth for you and your super troop.

ABBA Voyage is currently running until 29th January 2024, so don’t let this chance slip through your fingers and read on to find out how to get tickets.

How does ABBA Voyage work?

Ticketmaster

The four avatars were created and designed by Industrial Light & Magic, a visual effects company responsible for the CGI in the Star Wars and Marvel films. With motion capture technology, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid appear life-like on stage to perform the full setlist, complete with singing, dancing and piano-playing.

All members of the band were involved in the creation of the concert, which makes it unsurprising that the avatars are younger versions of themselves. But with the lighting, sound, and cutting-edge special effects, you’d never know that nearly 50 years had passed since they first stepped onto the stage at Eurovision.

The singing was done by the present-day band members who performed the 22-song set over the course of five weeks while wearing motion-capture suits. The choreography is also based on the Swedes’ real movements but was actually filmed by younger body doubles. Then, on the night, all of this is put together into one seamless projection and is backed by a real band.

Where is the ABBA Voyage Arena?

Ticketmaster

The ABBA Arena is a temporary building that was entirely purpose-built for this project. It sits in Queen Elizabeth Park in Stratford (where the 2012 Olympics took place), and with a big light up ABBA sign on the front it’s pretty hard to miss.

The nearest station is Pudding Mill Lane, which is available on the DLR, but you can also go to Stratford station (on the Jubilee, Central, Elizabeth, DLR and Overground lines) and Stratford International (which has National Rail services).

The only car parking at the venue is 10 blue badge spaces that need to be booked in advance. The building is also entirely accessible for wheelchair users with accessible tickets and accessible companion tickets available to buy online.

Also, if you don’t fancy fighting your way through London when the show’s over, there are plenty of hotel options open to you. Holiday Extras has some great deals for packages that include tickets to the event and a one-night stay at a London hotel, plus breakfast the next morning. Currently, it's offering exclusive packages for the Holiday Inn at the London Docklands and the Crowne Plaza on Royal Victoria Dock.

How much are ABBA Voyage tickets?

We know you work all night and day to pay the bills you have to pay, so we’ve broken down the different prices you’ll find at ABBA Voyage.

There are four types of tickets you can book: auditorium seating, accessible seating, dance floor and dance booths. Within that, prices range depending on the date you want to book and where you choose to sit.

Here are the base prices for each ticket:

How long is the ABBA Voyage concert?

The concert lasts for approximately 90 minutes with no interval. In that time, the ABBAtars will sing, dance and play their way through the full mega mix from Honey, Honey to Money, Money, Money.

Doors also open one hour and 45 minutes before the concert, so if you want to arrive early and get yourself in the dancing mood, you can take full advantage of the bar areas.

How to buy ABBA Voyage tickets

You can buy ABBA Voyage tickets from a number of official ticketing partners, including Ticketmaster and London Theatre Direct. All sites have good availability in the coming months so you’ve got lots of options for dates.

Shows run all week except Tuesdays and Wednesdays and are currently available to book until the end of January 2024.

