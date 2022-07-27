If you’re a London local, it can be easy to fall into the routine of only doing things in your immediate area; the number of times we’ve suggested ‘a picnic on the common’ this summer, rather than actually exploring the city, is diabolical. It’s important to be a tourist in your own city to shake things up.

From a Bake Off experience like no other to a life drawing class in Shoreditch, we’ve got London experiences you can gift for every personality and occasion.

If you’re travelling to London from elsewhere, you’ll certainly be looking for something exciting to do with your time in the Big Smoke.

Our London experience guide has something for everyone; with the best experiences to gift for couples, foodies, boozy mates and the adventurous.

We’ve even got the niche, but highly important, category covered: what to suggest when a parent comes to visit you. They’re probably not going to want to visit your local pub, and dishing up a microwave meal while you catch up on soaps together might not cut it, either. We know they’re here to see you, but come on, let’s make a bit of effort!

So without further ado, let’s see what exciting things you can get up to in London this summer.

There are hundreds (if not thousands) of attractions to visit in London, and more and more classes, shows and immersive experiences are popping up every day. To help you filter through the barrage of information, we've pulled together our recommendations of the best London experiences you can gift someone and broken them down into categories. Here are our favourites for 2022.

Best London experience gifts for foodies

The Big London Bake

Cake it 'til you make it DesignMyNight

Fans of The Great British Bake Off are going to want a piece of this experience. Grab a mate — or a couple of them — and head over to The Big London Bake, where you’ll have 90 minutes to whip up a creation that would impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. There’s no judging here, though, so cake it ‘til you make it, and snap up a ticket before they sell like hotcakes.

Buy The Big London Bake tickets from £41.50 at DesignMyNight

Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School

Learn from the professionals Virgin Experience Days

In this cookery class, you’ll have the choice of which cuisine you’d like to become a culinary master at North Indian Thali, Vietnamese street food, pasta, or easy dinnertime meals. A professional chef will talk you through your chosen meal, and yes, you can absolutely eat it at the end.

Buy Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School tickets for £128 at Virgin Experience Days

Vegan Pasta Workshop Supper Club

Who said vegan food was bland! Fever

Learn plenty of tips and tricks as you whip up a vegan pasta delight, plus get a vegan recipe booklet to take home in this workshop. There are different flavours on various days, so you can choose whether to make mushroom, butternut squash, spinach and ricotta, or pear and gorgonzola pasta — all of which sound delicious.

Buy Vegan Pasta Workshop Supper Club tickets for £75 at Fever

Original Chocolate Making Workshop for Two

A sweet treat for you and a loved one Virgin Experience Days

Discover the rich history of chocolate and make your own sweet treats in this chocolate-making class. You’ll taste cocoa in its purest form, and try a variation of chocolate, then you’ll try your hand at making chocolate yourself! Create and decorate a giant chocolate button, and add toppings to gooey fudge. You should have some chocolates to take home with you if you can resist eating them before…

Buy Original Chocolate Making Workshop for Two tickets for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Pizza Making Class with Prosecco for Two

It's a flipping great day out Virgin Experience Days

The Bellavita Academy in London is the institute of Italian culinary culture, and it’s also where you and a friend can drink prosecco and make pizza from scratch. Under the guidance of Bellavita’s master pizza chef, you’ll stretch your own pizza dough, pick pizza toppings (all the pepperoni, please!), and cook it in a high-spec pizza oven. You’ll also get some pizza dough to take home to practise yourself, too.

Buy Pizza Making Class with Prosecco for Two tickets for £110 at Virgin Experience Days

Best London experience gifts for your parents

Kew Gardens with Thames River Cruise for Two

Perfect for the whole family Virgin Experience Days

One of the RadioTimes.com team’s mum is coming to visit them next month, and you better believe they’ll be getting tickets to this. The experience includes a one-and-a-half-hour sightseeing cruise along the River Thames which will drop you off a 10-minute walk away from Kew Gardens, then you’ll also get entry for two into the beautiful botanical gardens.

Buy Kew Gardens with Thames River Cruise for Two tickets for £67 at Virgin Experience Days

Musical Broadway Brunch at The Cocktail Club

Amanda Seyfried, eat your heart out Fever

For two hours, you can sing your heart out to musical hits, like Chicago and Mamma Mia!, munch on pizza, and enjoy unlimited prosecco.

Buy Musical Broadway Brunch at The Cocktail Club tickets for £49 at Fever

Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay at Southwark Cathedral

'Lights will guide you home' in a literal sense Fever

If your parents prefer something a little more low-key than a boozy brunch (we wish ours did), then why not treat them to a candlelight concert? An outstanding pianist will cover Coldplay’s greatest hits, including ‘Yellow’, ‘Fix You’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, and more, in the beautiful setting of Southwark Cathedral.

Buy Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay at Southwark Cathedral tickets from £20 at Fever

ZSL London Zoo

"You've spelt 'camel' wrong" ITV

If you’re in London for a limited time, a day out at the zoo is a brilliant way to spend it. Plan your day and choose which animals you’d like to see: will you start with the meerkats and otters, before heading to the Reptile House and finishing at Penguin Beach? Or maybe you’ll visit creepy crawlies at Butterfly Paradise and Tiny Giants, then walk to bigger animals like gorillas and tigers.

Buy ZSL London Zoo tickets from £26.50 at ZSL London Zoo

For more fun activities to do with your rents, be sure to check out the best West End shows.

Best London experience gifts for couples

Comedy Night with Three Dish Dinner for Two at inamo

Spoil your significant other with a meal and comedy night Virgin Experience Days

Switch-up the usual dinner time routine: asking your significant other what to cook for tea, opening the fridge to an uninspiring selection of food, then ordering a takeaway from your local. In this experience for two, you’ll begin the night on a high with a delicious three dish meal of Pan-Asian cuisine, like sushi, sashimi, tapas, dumplings and more, at inamo in Covent Garden, before enjoying a comedy evening at inamo’s in-house Comedy Club.

Buy Comedy Night with Three Dish Dinner for Two at inamo tickets for £59.95 at Virgin Experience Days

Hidden Vintage Cinema Experience with Cocktail for Two

Shhhh, it's starting! Virgin Experience Days

Who doesn’t love a trip to the cinema? How about a trip to a vintage cinema with a cult classic showing, and a movie-themed complimentary cocktail afterwards?

Buy Hidden Vintage Cinema Experience with Cocktail for Two tickets for £40 at Virgin Experience Days

Best London experience gifts for adventurers

Up at The O2 Climb for Two

See the whole of London from new heights Virgin Experience Days

View London from dizzying new heights with this experience. You and a fellow adventurer will climb 365m to the top of The O2, take the opportunity to snap some incredible photos with the whole of London stretched out behind you, before heading back down to earth.

Buy Up at The O2 Climb for Two tickets for £84 at Virgin Experience Days

Thames Rockets Break the Barrier River Cruise for Two

Hold on tight! Buyagift

We all have that mate who’s a huge thrill-seeker; so if you’re planning a day out for them, you know afternoon tea isn’t going to cut it. Treat your daredevil friend to a speedboat ride across the River Thames. Take twists and turns along the river at high-speed and catch glimpses of landmarks like The O2, all while listening to tunes across the ages. Just remember to hold on tight!

Buy Thames Rockets Break the Barrier River Cruise for Two tickets for £93 at Buyagift

If that wasn’t adventurous enough for you, check out our best escape rooms across London.

Best boozy London experience gifts

Graveney Gin Tasting in Tooting Market for Two

We'll have three more, please Virgin Experience Days

The iconic Tooting Market hosts this fun-filled experience: gin tasting for two. Learn about the history of gin, taste three variations of Graveney Gin’s spirits, and enjoy some nibbles.

Buy Graveney Gin Tasting in Tooting Market for Two tickets for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Gin Masterclass for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen

Make two botanical cocktails Buyagift

If gin and tonic is your tipple of choice, then this masterclass is a perfect way to spend an afternoon. You and your plus one will hop behind the bar like the mixologists you were born to be, and choose ingredients to craft two botanical gin cocktails. You’ll end the masterclass with your cocktails, of course, and a delicious sharing platter.

Buy Gin Masterclass for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen tickets for £100 at Buyagift

Cocktail Masterclass for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen

Shaken not stirred Buyagift

In the next life, we’d like to be mixologists: conjuring up new and exciting cocktails, then trying out our creations (obviously) is our idea of heaven, but we definitely need to work on our arm strength first. You’ll be treated to a one-on-one cocktail making class to whip-up classic and contemporary drinks.

Buy Cocktail Masterclass for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen tickets for £80 at Buyagift

Best London experience gifts for creatives

Discover Photography Course for One at Westland Place Studios

Perfect for a budding photographer Buyagift

Treat a photography-loving friend to a one-on-one course with a professional photographer. They’ll leave the session knowing how to use the various lenses, operate different modes, and compose a perfectly balanced photograph.

Buy Discover Photography Course for One at Westland Place Studios tickets for £45.50 at Buyagift

Painting Class at The Clapham North

Paint The Starry Night in this class Sanctuary Mental Health Ministries

This painting class in South West London is a great way to finish off an evening exploring London. Depending on which day you pick, you can either paint Vase With Three Sunflowers or The Starry Night by Van Gogh, or paintings by Seurat, Kandinsky, Pissarro and Franz Marc. No matter which painting you choose, you’ll enjoy your time in a relaxed environment and have a piece of art to take home with you at the end of the day.

Buy Painting Class at The Clapham North tickets from £25 at Fever

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch

Try your hand at neon life drawing Fever

Promising a twist on the usual life drawing classes is this neon one in Shoreditch. Tutors will guide you in your exploration of colour, texture and light as you use UV paint to draw live models, which have themselves been adorned with UV patterns and accessories.

Buy Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch tickets for £14 at Fever

Immersive experiences in London are also a unique activity to try, and we’ve got the best ones in our guide.

For more fun things to do in the Capital, be sure to check out our best London walking tours for 2022. Then head over to our Going Out section for tickets to concerts, sporting events, and more, including how to get cheap theatre tickets.