Alongside support act Rachel Chinouriri, Carpenter will be performing eight dates across the UK and Ireland next March, stopping in Dublin, Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

It may seem surprisingly soon to embark on another UK and Europe tour considering she was last seen at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in May; however, the tour announcement didn't come as a huge surprise to those in the know, thanks to a number of visual clues left by the pop star on several UK venues.

Sites including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, London's O2 Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live saw a red lipstick kiss projected onto them on Wednesday 17th July. Each venue also posted on Instagram with the caption "I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 4pm BST", which fans immediately recognised as lyrics from the smash hit Please Please Please.

More like this

So by now, we bet you wanna know how to get tickets, so we'll keep it Short n' Sweet.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter tickets at Ticketmaster

Sabrina Carpenter Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

The pop sweetheart will be hitting up five venues over eight dates on her Short n' Sweet tour, as well as four venues in Europe. Here's a full list of the UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Buy Sabrina Carpenter tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Sabrina Carpenter UK tour tickets

General sale tickets will go live at 10am today (Friday 26th July).

We're expecting demand to be high for this one, so be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale — although the earlier the better.

Chances are that you'll be one of thousands waiting for tickets, but luckily we've put together the ultimate guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help you be in with the best chance.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do Sabrina Carpenter UK tour tickets cost?

There's been a lot of talk on social media about the high prices of Carpenter's UK tour, with many pre-sale buyers having to pay upwards of £200 per ticket.

Based on what we've seen so far, the cost for tickets will start at around £58, but this will of course vary depending on the venue, and the lowest-priced seats will sell out first.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Not only can you opt for VIP packages on the Ticketmaster website, Seat Unique also offers many VIP packages. For this tour, you can snag packages for the Birmingham, London and Manchester shows.

Some of the benefits the packages feature include exclusive VIP entrance, premium seats, private lounge access and a private WC and cloakroom facility. Different packages include different benefits and come in a range of prices.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter VIP tickets from £299 at Seat Unique

Advertisement

For more guides, check out how to get cheap theatre tickets and what is the Merlin Pass?