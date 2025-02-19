This year’s F1 season marks the 75th anniversary of the sport, which kicked off in February with a special live launch at the O2 Arena.

Silverstone is the 12th race in the schedule, but there's still plenty to be excited about in the meantime, not in the least Lewis Hamilton's debut in Ferrari's iconic ruby red.

Last year, the British driver claimed victory on his home circuit, beating out world champion Max Verstappen in the process. But what about this year? Chances are it will be another one for the history books.

So whether you're new to the sport, or a dab hand, here's everything you need to know about how to get British Grand Prix tickets, including a breakdown of prices and where best to get your seats from.

Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The British Grand Prix takes place every year at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. Here are the details of this year’s race:

The event is set across three days: The first day (Friday 4th July) includes the free practice sessions, the second (Saturday 5th July) is for the qualifying session which determines which position the drivers will start in on race day. Then the third day (Sunday 6th July) is, you guessed it, race day! You can now also book tickets for the Thursday, but this only gives you a pitlane walk and no actual racing.

How long does the British Grand Prix last?

The British Grand Prix contains 52 laps over 190miles. This usually means the race can last between 90-minutes and two hours depending on if the safety cars are brought out.

How much are tickets for the British Grand Prix?

It's no secret that British Grand Prix tickets are among the most expensive across the whole F1 season, with prices ranging from £99 for a single day to £349 for the whole weekend.

The cheapest day to book is the Friday for £99 and kids under 11 go free, the Saturday then jumps up to £159 and race day starts at £279.

If you want to go for special seating or hospitality, the prices start even higher at £607 for the Friday and £2,690 for the Sunday.

When do British Grand Prix tickets go on sale?

Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Grand Prix tickets went on sale on Thursday 26th September via the official Silverstone website. Right now, there are still general admission tickets available although spaces will go quickly once the F1 season restarts.

How to get British Grand Prix tickets

As we've said, general admission tickets are currently still available at the Silverstone website, and you can find tickets for the standing areas, Grandstand and Enclosures. Just remember that tickets will likely sell quickly when the F1 season starts up again.

If you miss out on getting the seats you want, or would like to add a bit of luxury to your visit, we'd suggest taking a look at hospitality. Prices obviously start much higher, but considering how much you're committing to spending anyway at least this way gives you comfortable seating and official perks like lounge access, exclusive viewing areas and additional food and drink.

The cheapest place that sells hospitality is official partner Motorsport Tickets, however you can also packages at Seat Unique and P1 Travel.

