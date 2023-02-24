Whether you’re a Ferrari fan or just like watching Drive to Survive , these F1 experiences make for a thrilling day out, both on and off the track. With this list, you could find yourself in the heart of F1 car production, feeling the G-force of going at 180mph, or even driving a racing car yourself.

2023 is racing on, but there’s still plenty of time left to do something daring. If it’s an adrenaline rush you fancy, then check out this list of best Formula 1 experiences to try in 2023.

The F1 season will begin again on Sunday 5th March, with 23 Grand Prix races taking place over the coming months. Viewers will see the likes of Max Verstappen going for his third consecutive world title and Lewis Hamilton competing for a record-breaking eighth. Tensions are running high and with the right experience, you could see exactly what they’re going through.

So, if the prospect of a boring weekend is driving you up the wall, jumpstart your 2023 with this list of F1 experiences put together by RadioTimes.com.

Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for Two, £600

Entry for Two Adults at Silverstone Interactive Museum, £50

F1 Grand Prix Simulator Gift Experience, £39

Single Seater Racing Car Driving Experience with Passenger Ride for Two, £109

Formula F1000 Driving Thrill Experience for One, £124

Visit to Brooklands Museum for Two, £36.20

Motor Racing for One at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland, £199

Best F1 experiences to do in the UK for 2023

Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Fans of Verstappen and Perez really won’t want to miss out on this trip to the Red Bull racing factory in Milton Keynes. Since its entry into the sport, Red Bull has become synonymous with F1, taking home five world championships and winning 92 races.

Visitors to the facility will get to learn the secrets of Red Bull’s success by seeing the factory in action and getting the chance to handle intricate car parts. There will also be an opportunity to visit the brand new MK-7 facility and you’ll take home a motorsport memento from the day.

Buy Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for Two from £600 at Virgin Experience Days

Entry for Two Adults at Silverstone Interactive Museum

BuyAGift

Silverstone sits not just at the heart of British racing but all of modern motorsport, so getting the chance to visit is truly special. At the interactive museum, you will walk through the history of motorsport and learn all about the different rivalries, discoveries and efforts that made it what it is today.

Visitors will be able to walk out onto the old racetrack, as well as get up close to winning cars and racing bikes. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy the ‘The Ultimate Lap of Silverstone’, an interactive film of the track’s most famous moments set against the commentary of Murray Walker.

Buy Entry for Two Adults at Silverstone Interactive Museum from £50 at Buyagift

F1 Grand Prix Simulator Gift Experience

Virgin Experience Days

If you want to step into the shoes of a real F1 driver, this simulator is everything you could ever ask for. Available in two locations in the UK, this experience will allow you to compete in a virtual race against 20 other drivers all trying to win the Grand Prix. To make the experience authentic, you will be wearing state-of-the-art headphones and looking at a large high-resolution screen. What’s more, the steering wheel uses a force feedback system to make you feel like you’re really fighting the elements.

Buy F1 Grand Prix Simulator Gift Experience from £39 at Studio

Single Seater Racing Car Driving Experience with Passenger Ride for Two

Virgin Experience Days

For the real driving fanatics, this is the experience you’ve been waiting for. Hop inside a single seat racing car and drive for six unforgettable miles on a racetrack. Your instructors will kit you out in full safety gear and then it's your chance to let loose. Even better, after you’ve had a go, you’ll finish with a high-speed passenger ride in a performance saloon car.

Buy Single Seater Racing Car Driving Experience with Passenger Ride for Two from £109 at Virgin Experience Days

Formula F1000 Driving Thrill Experience for One

BuyAGift

Put the pedal to the metal with this eight-lap drive around a racetrack in Hemel Hempstead. Oh, and did we mention it’s in a Formula F1000 car? This single seater is capable of going from 0 to 100mph in just 4.75 seconds and it’s all yours for an afternoon. Plus, you’ll receive three sight-seeing laps with an instructor so you can really get the lay of the land.

Buy Formula F1000 Driving Thrill Experience for One from £124 at BuyaGift

Visit to Brooklands Museum for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If you’re interested in more than cars, you might want to consider the Brooklands Museum. Here, you can discover the history of flight and motorsport and visit some of the most recognisable vehicles in British history. Stop by the Home of the Concorde and visit the motoring village before checking out the UK’s largest collection of ex-London Transport Buses.

Buy Visit to Brooklands Museum for Two from £36.20 at Virgin Experience Days

Motor Racing for One at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland

BuyAGift

Experience the dramatic dips and climbs of the famous Knockhill Circuit in Scotland for 10 incredible laps. On this day out, you’ll begin with four laps in a Honda Civic Type R sitting alongside a professional, before climbing into a single seater motor car for the real event.

Buy Motor Racing for One at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland from £199 at Buyagift

