The Virgin Experience Days offer is on Merlin, which owns some of the biggest UK attractions including LEGOLAND Windsor and Chessington World of Adventures.

The offer isn't across all Merlin attractions but does include some big-name theme parks like Alton Towers, along with the likes of Bear Grylls Adventure, where you can do outdoor activities such as axe throwing or snorkelling. With prices starting at £25 for two people, the saving is a limited-time offer.

Get discounted tickets for UK Merlin attractions at Virgin Experience Days

What is the deal?

Virgin Experience Days is currently offering discounts across a number of Merlin's UK attractions including Thorpe Park, Alton Towers and LEGOLAND Windsor.

The savings vary from 23% to 50% depending on which attraction you're buying tickets for. The best saving is on Bear Grylls Adventure Axe Throwing, for which you can get 50% off tickets for two people, bringing the price down to £25 (instead of £50).

If you're after tickets for Merlin's theme parks, two tickets for LEGOLAND, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Chessington will cost you £58 (a £20 saving).

If you're looking to take a group of you – or maybe thinking of a family day out – Virgin Experience Days also has discounts across options for three or four people too.

The tickets can be redeemed any time from now until November so you don't need to commit to a date when purchasing.

Get discounted tickets for UK Merlin attractions at Virgin Experience Days

When did the deal go live?

The sale went live on Virgin Experience Days today (Monday 11th February).

We don't expect the offer to be around for very long so we'd recommend booking sooner rather than later to avoid any disappointment.

Which UK Merlin attractions are discounted in the Virgin Experience Days offer?

Alton Towers

Bespoke Bluey Ilustration - Alton Towers Resort - CBeebies Land Bespoke Bluey Ilustration - Alton Towers Resort - CBeebies Land

Alton Towers is one of the biggest names in the theme park world. The Staffordshire amusement park is home to over 40 rides, including The Smiler with 14 jaw-dropping loops, Oblivion with its iconic vertical drop, and Wicker Man which looks as terrifying as it is, and 10-themed areas like The World of David Walliams for youngsters.

The theme park doesn’t rest on its laurels, however, as it’s constantly introducing new rides and attractions which are suitable for children of all ages. From Friday 15th March, you can ride the infamous Nemesis Reborn in the deserted Phalanx. Plus, everyone’s favourite inexhaustible dog, Bluey, is coming to CBeebies Land this Easter holidays, and there will be the opportunity for meet and greets with the Australian character.

Buy two Alton Towers tickets for £78 £58 (save £20 or 25%) at Virgin Experience Days

For how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets all year round, take a look at our guide. Plus, for more information on Bluey at CBeebies Land, we've got you covered!

Chessington World of Adventures

Chessington World of Adventures via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

The British weather can be unpredictable to say the least, so when planning ahead for the Easter holidays, it’s important to select somewhere with both indoor and outdoor activities. Luckily, Chessington World of Adventures caters to both!

Located an hour outside of London, in between Epsom and Weybridge, the amusement park has over 40 rollercoasters, including Dragon’s Fury, Rattlesnake and Vampire, as well as water rides such as Tiger Rock and the Gruffalo River Ride Adventure (see what we mean about planning for all weathers?), plus a zoo with over 1,000 animals. You might have heard about the World of Jumanji, too, which has exciting rides like Mandrill Mayhem and Ostrich Stampede.

Buy two Chessington World of Adventures tickets for £76 £58 (save £18 or 23%) at Virgin Experience Days

Here's how to get cheap Chessington World of Adventures tickets every month of the year. Plus, if your little ones like animals, why not take a look at Planet Earth III concert tickets?

Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

When selecting an activity for the whole family, it can be difficult to find something that both adults and children enjoy; this Digital Writer’s dad said that he used to like watching SpongeBob SquarePants with them and their sister as the cartoon had jokes for kids but also an adult sense of humour, too. So, with the aim of finding you your ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ activity, we present to you: Thorpe Park.

Thorpe Park has over 30 hair-raising rides, including Stealth and Colossus, which are sure to appeal to adults and fearless teenagers. Plus, there are plenty of attractions for little ones, too, like the Angry Birds 4D Experience, Flying Fish rollercoaster, Storm Surge and Tidal Wave.

Buy two Thorpe Park tickets for £78 £58 (save £20 or 25%) at Virgin Experience Days

Here's how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets every day of the year.

LEGOLAND Windsor

LEGOLAND via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

We’re big fans of LEGO here at RadioTimes.com. If we’re not telling you how to snap up the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser during Mario Day deals, sharing the latest LEGO sets and LEGO deals, showcasing The Art of the Brick immersive experience, we’re offering tips on how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets with deals such as this one.

At LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, there is something to satisfy every child’s imagination; there’s LEGOLAND Adventure Golf for budding sports stars, LEGOLAND City Driving School for those with the need for speed, LEGO Mythica for all things magical, as well as underwater cities and building stations. There’s a reason LEGOLAND features in our best UK family days out guide: there are so many amazing features and activities for your money. Plus, speaking of money, you can now save a sizeable 35% on LEGOLAND tickets at Virgin Experience Days.

Buy two LEGOLAND tickets for £90 £58 (save £32 or 35%) at Virgin Experience Days

Looking for more immersive experiences like The Art of the Brick? Then take a look at our best immersive experiences, best immersive museums, and best London art exhibitions guides.

Bear Grylls Adventure Axe Throwing

Bear Grylls Axe Throwing via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

As the above experiences are full-day activities, we’ve included two shorter Bear Grylls experiences in this top offers guide, as we know time isn’t always on our side when it comes to organising your youngsters.

This 30-minute axe-throwing experience is the perfect opportunity to release your inner lumberjack and test your aim, strength and skills. Don’t worry if this is your first-time axe throwing, though, as you’ll have a full briefing by an expert before you head to the range. With this experience, you’ll also get full access to Bear Grylls Adventure’s Royal Marines-inspired Assault Course.

Buy two Bear Grylls Adventure Axe Throwing tickets for £50 £25 (save £25 or 50%) at Virgin Experience Days

Bear Grylls Adventure Snorkel Experience

Bear Grylls Snorkel via Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

What was it that Sebastian says in The Little Mermaid? 'Since life is sweet here, we got the beat here, under the sea'? This hour-long snorkelling experience will see you discover the wonders of a tropical reef, which is home to over 800 species of fish, including the Blacktip Reef Sharks.

There’s no previous snorkelling experience required for this activity, and anyone over the age of eight can take part. There’s also a safety briefing before the experience, after all, there will be just a cage between you and the tank’s remarkable tropical creatures.

Buy two Bear Grylls Adventure Snorkel Experience tickets for £72 £40 (save £32 or 44%) at Virgin Experience Days

For more information on Merlin attractions and how you can save, take a look at our explainer on how the Merlin Pass works.