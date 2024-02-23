Now, the highly-anticipated Planet Earth III Live in Concert is coming to London and Manchester in autumn this year. The concert will project specially selected footage taken from the Planet Earth III series on a giant LED screen.

The score alongside the footage is created by Oscar winner Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Sara Barone for Bleeding Fingers Music, performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic orchestra. The Bleeding Fingers team also worked with BRIT Award-winning band Bastille and Mercury Prize Award-nominated singer Raye.

Speaking about the concert, Zimmer said: "Creating scores for any of the BBC's Natural History series is always an honour for me as there are no more epic stories than those occurring naturally every day in our own planet’s ecosystem.

"For Planet Earth III it’s been a further privilege to work with the incredible world class talents of Bastille who created wonderful vocals on the soundscape for the series, and Raye with her a beautiful, poignant prequel track."

Let's find out more about this incredible concert.

What is Planet Earth III Live in Concert?

BBC Planet Earth Live in Concert. BBC Planet Earth Live in Concert

Are you ready to be transported to desserts and grasslands, and to travel from forests and coastlines to the depths of the ocean? Then Planet Earth III Live in Concert is absolutely for you.

Planet Earth III Live in Concert shows curated content from 43 countries across six continents and, as you'll know if you've watched Attenborough's programmes, the natural world is never straightforward! You're sure to see funny, thrilling and even heart breaking stories of animal life, particularly as animals are having to adapt to survive during the ongoing climate crisis.

All of these dramatic stories will unfold against an orchestral score, performed by the incredible City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, which was founded over 60 years ago.

When is Planet Earth III Live in Concert happening?

BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert. BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert

If we were to get sentimental about it, Planet Earth III actually happened over 1,904 days, in 43 countries across six continents.

Speaking about the mammoth task it took to film, Executive Producer of the Planet Earth III television series Mike Gunton said: "Planet Earth III is about the resilience and adaptability of nature, and the remarkable animals that are changing their lives to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world dominated more than ever by a powerful force: us. It’s full of surprise and wonder but seen from a new perspective."

However, to be more specific, here are the Planet Earth III Live in Concert October shows information.

6th Oct 2024 — London, OVO Arena Wembley

7th Oct 2024 — Manchester, AO Arena

How much do Planet Earth III Live in Concert tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for Planet Earth III Live in Concert start from £45, and the seat prices are tiered so that tickets will cost £45, £55 or £65.

How to get Planet Earth III Live in Concert tickets

BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert. BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert

Planet Earth III Live in Concert pre-sale took place on Wednesday 21st February at 10am. But don't worry, nature lovers, there are still plenty of tickets available for the general sale.

General on sale is happening in one hour: at 10am on Friday 23rd February.

