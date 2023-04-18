Set to air over "five epic nights", the Apple TV+ series will once again transport viewers millions of years into the past to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, recreating these moments with species never-before-seen on screen through cutting edge visual effects.

Sir David Attenborough is returning once again for Prehistoric Planet 's second season, with a new trailer teasing more discoveries about the "astounding nature of our planet".

Narrated by Attenborough and executive produced by The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau, Prehistoric Planet 2 will look at five new worlds, filled with "more adventure, more danger and more dinosaurs", set to a soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer.

The new episodes will combine wildlife filmmaking with the latest palaeontology learnings and special effects to create yet another immersive experience, bringing the likes of the long-necked herbivore Isisaurus, fierce bird-like hunter Pectinodon and the biggest creatures ever to soar the skies – the Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx – to life.

The documentary's first season arrived on Apple TV+ in May last year, exploring the behaviour of the Tyrannosaurus, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Dreadnoughtus and other prehistoric species across five different habitats.

Prehistoric Planet, which was the first major dinosaur documentary produced by the BBC since 2011's Planet Dinosaur, picked up several award nominations after its release, including a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for Best Streaming Docuseries.

The team behind the Apple TV+ series teased the possibility of future episodes last year, telling RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival that they'd "only touched the surface" of the "incredible rich fauna of creatures" there are to explore.

"There are five habitats [explored in the first season] and there are a lot more habitats on planet Earth than just five," producer Mike Gunton said.

Prehistoric Planet season 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Tuesday 22nd May. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

