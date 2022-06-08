Sir David Attenborough awarded second knighthood

The Planet Earth and Blue Planet documentary maker was first knighted by the Queen in 1985. His second royal accolade appoints him Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George to honour his contributions to the environmental world and his efforts to save it.

Sir David Attenborough has been given a second knighthood for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

The knighthood was bestowed by Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday 8th June, which was also attended by other famous faces.

Attenborough shows no signs of slowing down at 96, having recently narrated Apple TV+'s five-parter Prehistoric Planet.

As well as his second knighthood, Attenborough was also honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert held outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Attenborough was referred to as a "visionary environmentalist" by the Duke of Cambridge before a clip of him was projected onto Buckingham Palace.

It's a big year for Attenborough, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Others who collected OBEs today include Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland, and Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists such as swimmer Hannah Russell, cyclist Jaco van Gass and curling captain Eve Muirhead.

