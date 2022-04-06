Prehistoric Planet uses state-of-the-art technology and scientific research to transport viewers to the ancient world to reveal some of Earth's amazing habitats from millions of years ago and more about the dinosaurs that roamed in them.

Apple TV Plus has set a release date for its upcoming natural history event series, Prehistoric Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough – and there isn’t too long to wait!

In the first trailer, Attenborough, 95, says: “Join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed."

You can read more on trailers below.

The immersive series is coming to our screens courtesy of The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which was behind the Planet Earth series.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV Plus below.

Prehistoric Planet 2022 release date

Prehistoric Planet will take a closer look at dinosaur life Apple TV/ YouTube

The series will premiere as a week-long event on Apple TV Plus from 23rd to 27th May 2022.

A new episode of the five-part series will be rolled out each day on the streaming platform.

We can't wait!

How to watch Prehistoric Planet 2022

The series will be very easy to watch online, provided you have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

If you're not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for Apple TV Plus for £4.99 a month in the UK – and there's also the option of a one-week free trial.

What will Prehistoric Planet feature?

Some of the action in Prehistoric Planet Apple TV/ YouTube

The series is expected to explore everything from the "eye-opening parenting techniques of the Tyrannosaurus rex, to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky" in spectacular detail, according to the official synopsis.

It will be "set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests."

With an original score by Hans Zimmer, the series promises to be "a one-of-a-kind immersive experience".

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Prehistoric Planet?

Yes, a trailer has landed, giving a first-look at the Attenborough-narrated docuseries.

Many surprising dinosaur facts are revealed in the trailer, the first being that the Tyrannosaurus rex species of dinosaur were in fact caring parents (in particular the fathers) despite being one of the most fearsome carnivores. It's also revealed that they used nuzzling as a form of communication. Watch below:

Apple TV Plus has also unveiled a first-look clip of Prehistoric Planet, transporting viewers 66 million years into the past to reveal some of the amazing habitats of ancient earth and more about the dinosaurs that roamed them.

The clip opens on the shore of the ancient Tethys Sea, with hundreds of tiny turtle hatchlings racing away from a fully-grown T-Rex. Eek. Watch below:

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.