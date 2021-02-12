Apple TV Plus guide: Price, channels. apps, supported devices

The streaming wars rage on and Apple TV Plus continues to put a case forward as to why it is one that should be on your radar.

From amazing TV shows like Defending Jacob and Ted Lasso, to hit movies including Greyhound and Palmer, the streamer’s slate of content has continued to grow, with its projects still attracting some of the biggest names in the business.

But what is Apple TV Plus, how much is it, and how do you watch it? Here is all you need to know.

What is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is a streaming service that puts its focus on original shows and movies – so don’t expect other shows or movies from the past to be added in the way they are on streamers such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. With its TV shows, they tend to release episodes weekly too as opposed to the binge-watch release style that has become commonplace.

Apple TV Plus Price: What’s the cost of Apple TV Plus?

Here in the UK, Apple TV Plus will set you back £4.99 a month – but you can get a free year if you buy selected Apple products – a good two birds / one stone situation if you need one of those too.

Apple TV Plus free trial: Is a free trial available?

Yep! While, sadly, not a 30-day trial, you can get an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial to try out all that the streamer has to offer. That’s more than enough time to binge a couple of those shows that you have an interest in.

Apple TV Plus devices: How to download the Apple TV app

On all available devices, so compatible smart TV’s, fire sticks, gaming consoles, just search your app store for Apple TV and install it. It is easier to sign up via the website than it is to navigate through the process on devices and it makes signing in a lot easier too so if you have access to a laptop, definitely get yourself set up that way first before logging into the app.

Apple TV Plus shows: What series are on Apple TV Plus?

The library of original shows keeps on growing for Apple TV Plus. Hits like For All Mankind and Ted Lasso have been well received and will both be back for new seasons – the former starting this month for season two, while new shows on the way include Time Bandits, Losing Earth and The Custom of the Country.

Amazing Stories

Central Park

Defending Jacob

Dickinson

Doug Unplugs Adventure

For All Mankind

Ghostwriter

Home Before Dark Mystery

Little America

Little Voice

Losing Alice

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

See

Servant

Snoopy in Space Adventure

Stillwater

Ted Lasso

Tehran

The Morning Show

The Snoopy Show

Truth Be Told

Trying Comedy

Apple TV Plus movies: What has been released and what’s coming up?

On the movie side of things, the recently released Tom Hanks-starring Greyhound was a good example of the type of quality we should expect from Apple TV Plus. And there are many more movies on the way from Tom Holland’s Cherry to Dolly, a courtroom drama that has just cast Florence Pugh as a “companion robot”.

Greyhound

Hala Drama

On the Rocks

Palmer

The Banker Drama

Wolfwalkers

Is Apple TV Plus on PS4 and PS5?

It is indeed. The service was recently added to the PlayStation store, alongside the Xbox store, around the time that the PS5 and the Xbox Series X were released.

What Apple TV Plus channels are there?

Here in the UK, we can subscribe to several channels through Apple TV. StarzPlay is the main one here with many shows including the new version of The Stand included, while you can also sign up to Acorn TV, Crime Investigation Play, History Play, BFI Player, Noggin, Moonbug Kids, MUBI and Taste Made.

What other streaming platforms are there?

Gone are the days when Netflix was the sole streaming service around – on top of Apple TV Plus, we now also have Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, with all the Disney+ Star content being added in the next couple of weeks, NOW TV, BritBox, and that’s without mentioning services like All 4 and BBC iPlayer – you should never be short of things to watch!

